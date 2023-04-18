Optiv Launches Inaugural ESG Report

Highlights Work Helping Secure a Better, More Sustainable World

DENVER, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The company's impact is aggregated across three pillars:

Learn more about Optiv ESG at https://www.optiv.com/company/ESG. (PRNewswire)

Securing and protecting — governance that boosts compliance training; decarbonizes energy use; and continues the company's commitment to the highest level of ethical and integrity standards.

Expanding talent and opportunity — culture that embeds diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) so all can unlock their full potential, including evolving skills and career development training that support growth.

Building community — purpose-driven spirit of Optiv's employees and community engagement activities; and efforts that expand use of diverse suppliers and procurement.

Download the Report, Securing a Better World: Optiv ESG

"As our clients' expectations and needs have changed in a world shaped by a pandemic, climate stresses and increasing cyber risks, so has our business — for the better," said Kevin Lynch, Optiv CEO. "As the world's largest pure play cybersecurity company, it's incumbent on us to take a leadership role in the ESG space to foster a diverse, inclusive workplace and supplier network in an industry that hasn't always been so welcoming; reduce environmental impacts connected to our operations; work at the highest levels of ethics and integrity; and be an active contributor in our communities and more. The beauty of our company, culture and employees is that we are already aligned top to bottom in a mission-driven sense to positively secure greatness for the world and those in it."

"From the world's biggest brands to the local corner bakery, our clients place their trust in Optiv to deliver cyber solutions that are sustainable and resilient," said Heather Rim, chief marketing officer for Optiv. "ESG is central to our brand and our business strategy, and we are committed to meeting our responsibilities that a rapidly changing world requires while challenging ourselves and the industry to reach higher."

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom/.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

