Horizon Robotics Showcases Energy-Efficient Solutions for Consumer Vehicles at Shanghai Auto Show 2023

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, kicked off its presence at the Shanghai Auto Show 2023 by showcasing the company's full range of products, with a mission to enable a safer, more convenient and comfortable driving experience.

The company presented its leading Journey series computing solutions, displaying a powerful integration of software and hardware that reaches a new level of energy efficiency and reduces power consumption. Horizon Robotics also demonstrated versatile use cases of advanced driving assistance solutions, which are jointly developed with Tier-1 and software partners. The company's exhibit is a compelling demonstration that passenger vehicles are on their way to becoming a "third living space" beyond home and office, where passengers will have a better use of their time while reaching their destination safely.

During the press conference, Horizon disclosed the company's latest business achievements. Shipments of Horizon Journey series computing solutions have reached 3 million units to date, and are featured in over 120 car models from prominent Chinese automotive OEMs, including in innovative models from BYD, Li Auto and Geely. And More than 50 of these models have already been launched and reached full mass production. Horizon has established comprehensive partnerships and a rapidly growing ecosystem in China's automobile industry, including over 20 domestic and international automakers and nearly 100 hardware and software partners. At the Shanghai Auto Show, Horizon announced to expand its strategic collaborations with ZF, the world's foremost Tier-1 supplier for passenger vehicles. Through this new cooperation, Horizon and ZF will work together to develop high-performance smart driving solutions for automotive manufacturers in China.

"We are delighted to see our innovative computing solutions bring increasing value to the automotive industry and more importantly, to Chinese consumers, for a better and safer driving experience," said Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. "We will continue to closely collaborate with automotive manufacturers and industry partners to bring the future of mobility to more consumers in China."

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, with the mission to make human life safer and better. As a pioneer to commercialize embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and AD products in China, Horizon Robotics is committed to enhancing next-generation driving experiences by integrating hardware and software, including low-power hardware computing solutions and open software development tools. By closely collaborating with a community of partners, Horizon Robotics offers products and services that enable an open ecosystem to accelerate the transformation of smart electric vehicles.

