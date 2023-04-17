GPARENCY HIRES SENIOR BROKER, AMI ELLER, TO HANDLE INFLUX OF DEALS FOLLOWING MOST SUCCESSFUL MONTH YET

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a membership-based commercial mortgage brokerage, announced today the hiring of Ami Eller as a senior broker to handle the influx of new deals following their most successful month in March.

"Due to the significant increase in deal flow and the growth of our business, we knew we needed to bring on a senior broker to handle the workload," said Michael Wyne, who runs the brokerage division. "We are thrilled to welcome Ami Eller to our team. With his extensive experience and expertise in commercial mortgages, we are confident that he will be a valuable asset to our organization."

GPARENCY offers its members exclusive perks as a membership-based brokerage, including a first free equity raise, full brokerage for $11K upfront or ¼ point at closing, and unlimited direct access to every lender in America.

"We are committed to providing our members with unparalleled access to the best deals and lenders in the market," added Wyne. "With Ami's help, we are confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients."

Eller is a highly successful commercial mortgage broker who has closed deals totaling over $550 million with his team in the last year alone. Some of his recent notable deals include a $28 million industrial refi in NJ, a $23 million multifamily refi in Memphis, a $14.5 million student housing refi in Tampa, and an $8.45 million industrial purchase in NJ.

"I am excited to join GPARENCY and be a part of such a dynamic and innovative organization," said Eller. "I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional results for our clients and help grow the business even further."

