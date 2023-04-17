THE CORDISH COMPANIES UNVEILS PLANS FOR NEW LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL RESORT DESTINATION IN LOUISIANA

$250+ Million Project Will Set a New Standard for Development in Louisiana and Serve as a Regional Destination for World-Class Gaming, Dining, Entertainment, and Hotel Amenities

Nationally Acclaimed Concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar Among Featured Dining and Entertainment Venues

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies today presented master project plans to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for the redevelopment of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City. Cordish intends to transform the property into a world-class Live! casino resort and entertainment destination. Centrally, this includes the construction of an entirely new, first-class land-based Live! casino and the removal of the existing casino riverboat. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open in 2025.

"We're very excited and honored to present our plans to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and thank them for their enthusiastic support of our project," said Joe Weinberg, Managing Partner, The Cordish Companies. "Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be a world-class resort destination that brings a first-class gaming, dining, entertainment and hospitality experience to the region, creates significant new jobs, and generates millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community. We look forward to working with Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, state and local officials, and the community to bring the project to fruition."

"The development plan for the Diamond Jacks property that was presented this morning will be transformative, and we are thrilled to be a part of it," said Greg Guida, Co-CEO of Foundation Gaming & Entertainment. "We are looking forward to finishing up the demolition that was started in February to get the property ready for the transformation to a Live! Casino & Hotel."

The new LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA, which represents an investment of $250+ million, will be a world-class gaming, dining, entertainment and hotel destination, featuring:

more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games and 30+ live action table games;

an upscale 400+ room resort-style hotel;

a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose event center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings;

structured and surface parking;

and 30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment venues including 6+ new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar.

"The Louisiana Gaming Control Board looks forward to working with The Cordish Companies to bring a world class casino and entertainment destination to the Bossier/Shreveport market. The reputation of The Cordish Companies throughout the country to own and operate first class casinos, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment destinations is exemplary. We thank Cordish for choosing Louisiana to bring their expertise and major investment to our gaming market," said Ronnie Johns, Chairman, Louisiana Gaming Control Board. "The Board also wants to thank Foundation Gaming for their vision in beginning this much needed process of rebuilding a closed casino property. We will be working closely with both Foundation and Cordish to make this project a reality as soon as possible to deliver a gaming and entertainment destination that Louisiana can be proud of."

"We are very excited to welcome The Cordish Companies team to Bossier City and look forward to working with them on this beautiful project," said Thomas Chandler, Mayor of Bossier City, LA. "Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana will attract millions of visitors to our city, create substantial new jobs, and generate additional significant tax revenue for our community. It's a life changer for our region."

In addition to fully renovating the hotel rooms and public space, Cordish plans to develop a brand new, land-based casino to replace the existing casino riverboat, as well as introduce a variety of new dining and entertainment concepts including a fine dining steakhouse and an Asian restaurant.

Among the featured outlets in the facility will be Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, two powerhouse names that are among the fastest growing concepts in the United States. The concepts are located at the front door of professional sports stadiums, high-profile entertainment and lifestyle districts, and world-class casino resort destinations across the U.S. including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA; Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO; Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in South Philadelphia's Stadium District and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington Corridor.

Sports & Social, the premier sports bar and restaurant in the United States, offers guests an immersive sports entertainment atmosphere as the next best game watching experience outside of a stadium or arena. Curated by James Beard Award Nominee Chef John Suley, Sports & Social's menu features an elevated selection from its made-from-scratch kitchen for lunch, dinner, and a can't-miss brunch experience on the weekends. The bar's beverage program includes creative craft cocktails, specialty drinks, and an extensive line-up of brews on tap.

The venue features multiple digital media experiences, including a state-of-the-art LED media wall, that allows guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Game days at Sports & Socials feature an electric environment with elements such as emcees and DJs, live fan-cams, competitions and games, and industry-leading audio and visual displays including music and light effects. Sports & Social venues showcase a wide variety of interactive social and nostalgic arcade games throughout the space, as well as live music and special events during the week.

Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR Cowboy Bar lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders, which embodies toughness, determination, and a true spirit of independence. PBR Cowboy Bars fuse that spirit with first-class hospitality, bringing an authentic country western experience that marries an electric combination of "cowboy cool" and big-time entertainment. The venue offers high-energy music, expansive bars, private VIP tables, industry-leading sound & lighting, and a mechanical bull.

The soul of PBR Cowboy Bar comes alive through its great entertainment, the best in country music, and its rich traditions, including Freedom Friday, a night of appreciation once a month for all military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members. PBR Cowboy Bars have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Justin Moore.

The development of Live! Casino & Hotel in Bossier City continues Cordish's vast expansion across markets in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S. including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas where the Company currently has over $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live! development in the Arlington Entertainment District in North Texas.

For over a century, The Cordish Companies has created and managed an extraordinary portfolio of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations throughout the United States. Its Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country, welcomes over 55 million annual visitors to its dining, entertainment, casino, hotel, and sports-anchored entertainment districts, many of which have revitalized communities and reshaped the social and economic landscape of major markets across the country. This transformational effect has earned the Company an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for its urban revitalization efforts, more than any other developer in the world. For over two decades, Live! has dramatically changed the entertainment experience, creating one-of-a kind destinations that offer a curated year-round calendar of special events, premier dining venues, first-class hospitality, and the best of local, regional and national entertainment.

In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the U.S. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia; and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. The award-winning properties have been nationally recognized for excellence in operations, food and beverage offerings, and its Live! Rewards Loyalty Program, annually named one of the best casino loyalty programs in the country by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

The Cordish Companies and its affiliates also have a strong history of leadership in philanthropy, volunteerism and community service working with local non-profit organizations in all markets where it does business and becoming active members of the community. Cordish is committed to supporting the Bossier City community and its non-profit organizations through direct monetary contributions and in-kind services, acting as a convener to assist community organizations and non-profits in their fundraising efforts and volunteerism, an endemic value to the Company and its team members.

The proposed project is subject to approval by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. More details will be shared in the coming months. New information will be posted to the website as available at www.LiveCasinoLA.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland – located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com – the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com.

