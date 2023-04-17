Atropos Health Launches in AWS Marketplace and Joins the AWS Partner Network

Atropos Health's personalized real-world evidence solutions leverage the power of AWS to enable greater access and scalability for healthcare organizations.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atropos Health , a leader in generating personalized real-world evidence at the point and pace of care, today announced its services are now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition to being listed on AWS Marketplace, Atropos Health has also joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offering. Through the APN, Atropos Health can deliver scalable and reliable services to healthcare organizations on AWS.

By offering its services in AWS Marketplace and becoming a member of the APN, Atropos Health is increasing access to relevant and timely real-world evidence. Atropos Health's solutions can help organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and optimize treatment plans by using data-driven insights at the point and pace of care.

"By making our personalized real-world evidence services available in AWS Marketplace and joining the APN, we are taking steps towards achieving our goal of securely delivering evidence to our network and beyond," said Brigham Hyde, Co-Founder and CEO of Atropos Health. "The availability of Atropos Health's services in AWS Marketplace and our APN membership will make it easier for healthcare organizations to access and use real-world evidence generated by our solutions."

"Atropos working with AWS is a promising step toward democratizing and scaling access to real world clinical evidence," said Dr. Neera Ahuja, Division Chief - Hospital Medicine at Stanford and Atropos Clinical Advisory Board Member, "I have personally experienced the ROI of this secure solution which enables insights from the data to improve the delivery of evidence-based medicine."

"Being able to generate real-world evidence from EHR and operational data securely can help providers advance personalized medicine, increase efficiency, lower costs, and ultimately improve outcomes," said Sameer Bade, MD, Director, World Wide Public Sector Healthcare at AWS. "AWS is pleased to support cloud-based solutions on Atropos Evidence Platform like the Atropos Green Button Informatics Consult Service and Prognostograms, which can provide significant value for clinicians, researchers, and health system administrators."

Atropos Health's commitment to enabling evidence securely aligns with the need for data privacy and security in healthcare. With increasing concerns over data breaches and cyberattacks, it is crucial for healthcare organizations to have access to secure solutions for managing patient data and resulting insights. Providing access to Atropos Health's services on AWS helps facilitate secure access to real-world evidence, in compliance with regulations like HIPAA.

The collaboration with AWS comes after the recent announcement of the Atropos Evidence Network – including recent partnerships with OMNY Health , a healthcare ecosystem facilitating cross-industry data sharing; the Mayo Clinic , a non-profit global leader in clinical care; Syntegra , a generative AI company solving data privacy and access with synthetic data; and CancerLinQ , a technology platform for cancer research and treatment, provided by the American Society of Clinical Oncologists (ASCO).

Atropos Health's core technology began as a research project at Stanford University that postulated a future where answers to complex clinical questions would be available at the touch of a "Green Button" in the EHR. This idea evolved into the Green Button Consult Service Atropos Health offers to clinicians and researchers today (See here ).

Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research-grade real-world data. Using data consented for use from hundreds of millions of anonymized patient records, we help providers answer clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of the evidence-based literature. By leveraging clinical insights from a growing span of real-world data in a rapid, methodologically-transparent manner built on dozens of peer reviewed publications, Atropos empowers more robust research and evidence-based care delivery.

