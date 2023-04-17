Andrew T. Leitner, M.D., appointed chair of City of Hope Department of Supportive Care Medicine

Leitner will lead the nationally renowned department, which provides patients with physical, emotional and psychological support as they navigate a cancer diagnosis.

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a national leader in providing cancer patients with best-in-class, integrated supportive care programs, announced today that Andrew T. Leitner, M.D., has been appointed chair of the Department of Supportive Care Medicine and Arthur M. Coppola Family Chair in Supportive Care Medicine.

The Department of Supportive Care Medicine at City of Hope was the first in the United States to fully integrate across supportive care specialties and into the patient's clinical care and is one of the largest programs of its kind today. Through his leadership, Leitner will guide the department to further embed whole-person care into City of Hope's overall care delivery model across its cancer care system.

"Our focus in supportive care medicine for cancer patients is to expand access to our evidence-based supportive care offerings and advocate for a national standard of care. Dr. Leitner will be instrumental in leading these efforts," said Michael Caligiuri, M.D., president of City of Hope National Medical Center and Deana and Steve Campbell Physician-in-Chief Distinguished Chair. "Dr. Leitner has already made significant contributions to City of Hope, including establishing a comprehensive clinical program in pain management, and in this new role he will build upon these successes in supportive care medicine."

Since joining City of Hope in 2015, Leitner has provided outstanding clinical care as an anesthesiologist and pain specialist. Known for his collaborative and process-driven approach, Leitner served as the department's vice chair of clinical affairs for the past four years, providing operational oversight and faculty support for multiple programs and initiatives to enhance the interdisciplinary patient care.

"I am grateful and proud to lead supportive care medicine at City of Hope," Leitner said. "City of Hope's supportive care medicine team remains committed to providing the highest quality care and patient experience with a focus on evidence-based care, clinical operations and interdisciplinary collaboration."

The ongoing philanthropic partnership with The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation, including their most recent $10 million gift, will further advance City of Hope's efforts, with a focus on evolving the supportive care model, expanding access to high-quality supportive care and advocating for the establishment of supportive care as a standard best practice for cancer care in the United States.

William Dale, M.D., Ph.D., who led the department since 2017, will take on the important role of vice chair for academic affairs in the Department of Supportive Care Medicine. Dale will build on his proven successes in research, training and fundraising as City of Hope drives access and advocacy for supportive care. He will also continue to lead the Center for Cancer and Aging and has been appointed the George Tsai Family Endowed Chair in Geriatric Oncology in Honor of Arti Hurria, M.D.

Leitner received a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Tufts University and a medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain management at University of California Los Angeles.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and treatment facilities in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

