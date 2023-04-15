XT.COM Lists MTB in its Main zone

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MTB on its platform in the main zone and the MTB/USDT and MTB/BTC trading pairs will be open for trading from 2023-04-15 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit MTB for trading at 2023-04-14 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for MTB will open at 2023-04-16 08:00 (UTC)

About MTB

MININGTOBIT (MTB) is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 30 million tokens. The MTB team's objective is to create a cryptocurrency that fosters global engagement in businesses centered around renewable energy generation and bitcoin mining.

Funds raised with MTB will be used to purchase mining equipment, maintain crypto mining operations and support an array of projects spearheaded by the MININGTOBIT Foundation. These endeavors are dedicated to elevating hash rates and amplifying rewards, ultimately contributing to the coin's value appreciation. In return, MTB token holders will be granted daily BTC rewards. The stability of the network is also improved when users participate in mining rewards.

The foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to refining caching mechanisms and amplifying hash rates. The development of MTB token's mainnet will significantly contribute to the expansion of hash rates, reinforcing the MTB project's cutting-edge position in the realms of renewable energy and cryptocurrency which in turn, would lead to a steady increase in the MTB token's value and provide substantial benefits to early adopters.

"Excited to have MTB on our platform! We're enhancing user trading experiences in 2023 and another project related to Bitcoin mining would provide our users with more opportunities to explore the intricacies of web3" said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM.

About MININGTOBIT

MININGTOBIT is carefully designed to ensure that its blockchain platform delivers value to all stakeholders. The MTB ecosystem combines the security of Bitcoin with virtually cost-free gas, unmatched throughput, and better smart contracts, creating a dynamic and accessible environment.

The MTB Caching blockchain framework is designed to offer significant advantages to developers and users alike by establishing a dependable revenue model based on Bitcoin caching. What sets the MTB caching structure apart from other cryptocurrency networks is its ability to enable network users to earn Bitcoin.

The team behind MININGTOBIT is currently in the process of securing an official mining license through a government agency in Central Asia. Moreover, MTB's commitment to sustainable practices, the network has formulated a strategy for operating mining equipment powered by solar energy. The MTB team has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a solar equipment provider, ensuring access to solar infrastructure at a reduced cost and reinforcing our dedication to environmental responsibility.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is Crypto Futures Trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

