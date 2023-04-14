Vanity Fair® Lingerie Partners with Comedian Leanne Morgan to Support Women with a $25,000 Award Program

The iconic lingerie brand will launch the Vanity Fair® Lingerie Support Award to help women working to achieve their dreams during Morgan's "Just Getting Started" stand-up tour

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanity Fair® Lingerie has partnered with comedian Leanne Morgan to provide support for women in a brand-new way this year. The lingerie brand will hit the road with Morgan as a part of her new stand-up tour, entitled "Just Getting Started," popping up with an interactive activation at select venues beginning in April. In conjunction with the brand's onsite activation, Vanity Fair will launch the "Vanity Fair® Lingerie Support Award," which will give five women an award of $5,000 each, for a program total of $25,000, to help them to pursue their dreams, passions, or begin something entirely new in 2023.

Morgan, a Tennessee-native and mother of three, has always focused and highlighted the ups and downs of the female experience in her 23-year comedy career; from marriage to motherhood, work to friendships…and even finding the perfect-fitting panty (which happens to be the Vanity Fair Lingerie® Beyond Comfort® Hi-Cut panty! ) After discovering her passion for stand-up comedy later in life, and finding the time and confidence to pursue her dream, Morgan has now cemented herself as a must-watch comedian.

"Vanity Fair Lingerie has been serving women for over 100 years with comfortable and stylish intimate apparel, having supported women throughout their different stages of life," said JoAnna Beddingfield, vice president at Vanity Fair Lingerie. "We are so excited to partner with Leanne Morgan on her new tour and to connect and support women as they pursue their dreams. Leanne is such a genuine person who embodies our brand's mission of supporting women and their journeys. Her hilarious and light-hearted comedy resonates with women of all ages, and her natural ability to connect with women in a relatable manner is what makes her so unique."

"You know that when I named my recent stand-up tour, The Big Panty Tour, that I meant business when it comes to panties - and all lingerie for that matter. I believe in freedom and comfort with my panties and I'm a big dreamer," said Leanne Morgan. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with Vanity Fair Lingerie in helping some women get started in achieving their dreams. I'm "Just Getting Started" – and so are they."

Inspired by Morgan's message for women to get started on whatever makes them happy, Vanity Fair® Lingerie created the "Vanity Fair® Lingerie Support Award," designed to give five women a jumpstart on pursuing their passions by providing each with a $5,000 cash award. Women who are interested in submitting an entry for this award can create a submission to enter at VanityFairLingerie.com for a chance to win. The first 100 submissions will automatically receive a free bra from Vanity Fair® Lingerie. Additional prize packages are available as well. See vanityfairlingerie.com for details and Official Rules.

Vanity Fair® Lingerie's onsite activations will begin at the following locations and tour dates on Morgan's "Just Getting Started" tour, with additional dates announced in the coming weeks:

Knoxville, TN at the Knoxville Coliseum - April 15 & 16

Nashville, TN at the Grand Ole Opry - April 19

Charlotte, NC at Ovens Auditorium - April 22 & 23

Vanity Fair® Lingerie is also included in Morgan's new Netflix special, released on April 11, 2023, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, where Morgan shares her unfiltered love and adoration for the brand's soft and comfortable Beyond Comfort® Hi-Cut panty. The special was filmed last year at the Lexington Opera House in Lexington, Kentucky during her last 100-city stand-up tour, titled "The Big Panty Tour."

For more information on the Vanity Fair® partnership with Leanne Morgan, and the Vanity Fair® Lingerie Support Award, visit VanityFairLingerie.com.

For more information on Leanne Morgan and her Just Getting Started tour, visit LeanneMorgan.com.

ABOUT VANITY FAIR® LINGERIE:

For more than 100 years, Vanity Fair has been creating fashionable, comfortable lingerie inspired by the needs of the modern woman. The brand's rich history of design leadership, fashion, quality and comfort continues to serve as the foundation in its enduring legacy to always make women feel fabulous. Founded in 1919, the Vanity Fair® brand is part of the Fruit of the Loom, Inc. family of brands.

