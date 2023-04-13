Optiv Recognized by Industry Analysts for Security Services

Listed in Gartner® MDR and DFIR Services Market Guides

DENVER , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has been named as a Representative Vendor in both the Gartner "Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services"1 and Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services"2 reports.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR)

"Organizations of every size and in every industry are struggling to manage the complexities of today's cybersecurity landscape while also under immense economic pressure. Security services and their providers are increasingly important to help clients craft end-to-end programs, fill skills gaps and operationalize technology to drive business outcomes," said Jason Lewkowicz, Optiv's chief services officer. "Given Optiv's comprehensive security services portfolio, we are well-positioned to meet companies where they are in their cyber journey. We believe changes in market dynamics and client demand trends are reflected in third-party research firms' reports and guidance for end-users."

According to Gartner, "Turnkey threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) capabilities are a core requirement for buyers of MDR services who demand remotely delivered services deployed quickly and predictably."1

Lewkowicz added, "the days of customers begrudgingly accepting one-size-fits-all solutions with little room for rapid, adaptive response are over. Optiv's continued research, development and investment in MDR services prioritizes real-time threat detection and mitigation to ensure security is a business enabler."

In the DFIR report, Gartner recommends organizations "consider selecting a third-party to help you review your plan, create a plan for IR and, if necessary, set up an appropriate retainer-based service with an IR services provider. Recognize that there is a high possibility that your organization will be breached."2

Optiv can reduce the impact with custom, flexible incident response strategies fit to include every cyber domain. A proactive approach enables quicker recovery with hands-on support that unifies internal and external plans and procedures. In addition, Optiv offers a variety of IR solutions, including plan development, incident management testing and validation, playbook creation, strategic and tactical remediation and post-event analysis.

Organizations Can Benefit By Using One Partner for MDR and DFIR

Gartner notes that if an organization is already using a third-party for MDR or traditional managed security services (MSS), they should inquire about the provider's incident response offering, because "this could offer faster response times and streamlined communications while actively working through an incident."2

As a category of one with a pure focus on cybersecurity, Optiv resides at a unique intersection within the industry. With an industry-leading technology partner ecosystem, custom services and solutions and deeply-involved expert advisors, Optiv meets clients where they are on a journey of security and resilience.

