Melinda's Hot Sauce Expands Walmart Offerings to Set the Nation's Mouth on Flavor

New award-winning craft pepper sauces and spicy ketchups now available

online and in 4,100 U.S. stores

IRVING, Texas, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda's Foods LLC — the brand that can set your mouth on flavor with the best-tasting, freshest sauces and spicy ketchups on the market — is introducing new mouth-watering products at Walmart online and 4,100 store locations nationwide.

"We are so excited that Melinda's is expanding its wide assortment of flavorful condiments nationwide at Walmart. We were the first brand to create spicy ketchups more than 25 years ago and are thrilled to reach a new audience," said Greg Figueroa, CEO of Melinda's Foods, LLC. "Our innovative sauces and ketchups are more savory and satisfying than dry spices, and we guarantee our tasty flavor varieties will compliment any dish."

From seed to bottle, each of Melinda's authentically crafted sauces begin with the freshest ingredients and best Chile peppers on the planet, and its five spicy ketchups are made with real sugar and no high-fructose corn syrup, unlike most well-known ketchup brands. These GMO- and gluten-free products deliver a feeling of sophistication by balancing heat that sets records with unforgettable flavors.

In addition to its Ghost Wing Pepper Sauce, Ghost Pepper Sauce, Black Truffle Hot Sauce and more, Melinda's is adding five spicy ketchups and three sauces to its Walmart collection:

Black Pepper Ketchup – made with freshly ground black peppercorns and real cane sugar to craft a zesty ketchup with a peppery flavor.

Habanero Ketchup – made with the fiery habanero pepper to create a spicy and tangy ketchup with a bold flavor.

Chipotle Ketchup – made with chipotle peppers and real cane sugar to craft a rich ketchup with a smokey flavor.

Jalapeño Ketchup – made with real cane sugar and fresh jalapeno peppers to create a tangy ketchup with delicious spicy flavor.

Ghost Pepper Ketchup – made with Naga Jolokia Pepper to craft a delicious ketchup with a fiery hot flavor.

Fire Roasted Garlic & Habanero Sauce – made with the best habanero peppers on the planet and slow roasted over an open flame.

Louisiana Red Cayenne Hot Sauce – made with fresh red-hot peppers, vinegar and salt to create a tangy, moderately hot taste.

Mexicana Hot Sauce – made with fresh red-hot peppers and spices for that Chile -forward burst of spicy flavor.

Visit Walmart.com to find the full assortment of Melinda's sauces, and for more information on the brand and products, visit Melindas.com.

About Melinda's

Melinda's is the all-natural and passionately crafted vegetable and fruit-based pepper sauce brand that was the first to incorporate habanero peppers. Launched more than 34 years ago by brothers, Greg and David Figueroa, who wanted to share their passion for chiles to consumers nationwide, Melinda's melds family history into every product. Using all-natural vegetables and fruit-based ingredients from Colombia, Melinda's offers a wide variety of hot sauces, condiments, wing sauces, and preserves to help consumers incorporate delicious flavors in their everyday meals. For more information on Melinda's, please visit Melindas.com.

