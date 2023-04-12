PROFESSIONAL HEALTH CARE NETWORK (PHCN) UNVEILS NEW NAME, BRAND & CEO AS COMPANY ENTERS NEXT PHASE FOCUSED ON STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS, NATIONAL EXPANSION

PHOENIX, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Professional Health Care Network (PHCN) unveiled its new brand strategy via a new name – tango. The change comes after one of the nation's leading in-home enablement companies expands its strategic partnerships, platform capabilities and leadership team to enhance access and value for patients receiving care at home.

The rebranding initiative follows a robust strategic development process that began in March 2022 with The Vistria Group's majority investment in the company and was bolstered with the installation of healthcare veteran Brian Lobley as the new tango CEO in October 2022. Before joining tango, Mr. Lobley was the EVP, Chief Operating Officer & President of Health Markets for Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia, PA.

Over the past year, tango has continued to accelerate growth by entering several new geographies and strategic relationships and enhancing its care enablement capabilities and capacity through significant investments in product innovation and delivery. Going forward, tango's differentiated approach to enabling payor and provider care at home strategies uniquely positions the brand as a trusted partner to accelerate and amplify the access and value of in-home care delivery nationwide.

"The innovative platform of tango helps ensure the delivery of timely, high-quality, compassionate in-home care that every patient deserves. Our investment in PHCN, now tango, furthers our commitment to enhancing the access and value of in-home care as well as leading stakeholders committed to that goal," said David Schuppan, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Healthcare at The Vistria Group.

"Through this rebranding initiative, we are emphasizing our role in enabling our partners to provide high quality, cost-effective care for patients through innovative value-based models," CEO Brian Lobley said. "tango is working with the leading providers and payors across the healthcare industry to elevate the importance and value of the care-at-home space. The solutions we provide enable an accelerated shift to in-home care delivery via a value-based care model that closely aligns payors and providers within a structured, highly collaborative relationship focused on the same set of objectives. We needed a bold name with personality and one that would illustrate our unique dedication to enabling these collaborative, trusted partnerships at a national scale. What word better conveys that commitment than the name of the iconic partner dance, tango?"

Tango, based in Phoenix, AZ, is a leader in home-based clinical care management services, empowering patients to remain in their homes as they receive quality healthcare. tango provides the value-based care enablement platform for payors, risk-bearing entities and providers to more collaboratively serve Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Dual-eligible populations. The result is higher quality care, improved access, better patient outcomes, reduced total cost, enhanced Star performance and administrative simplification. For more information about tango, please visit tangocare.com.

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With over $10 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group believes it has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com .

