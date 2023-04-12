The Externship, the only online training program focused on a career in financial planning, announces 2023 registration is now open

Now in its fourth year, this summer The Externship will offer an 8-week virtual curriculum designed to help college students, new advisors and career changers succeed in the financial planning profession.

DALLAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Moore, CFP®, creator of The Externship, announced today that registration is now open for The Externship, the only online training program focused on a career in financial planning. The 2023 summer program will run from June 5 - July 28, with registration ending on June 1. Externs who complete the program earn 180 CFP experience hours from the CFP Board.

The Externship is opening the doors to financial planning and providing a chance for the next generation of planners to see inside the industry.

The Externship's Story and Impact

First created in 2020 as a response to Covid, The Externship was originally designed for college juniors and seniors who lost their internships. However, it quickly became clear the program was attracting more than just students.

"We realized we'd stumbled into something amazing," said Moore. "Since day one, we've had college students considering changing majors or adding a new skill set and also career changers, people reentering the workforce, entrepreneurs, and even current financial planners looking for professional development opportunities."

Four years later, The Externship is positioned as a must-attend rigorous training program for future, new and established planners alike. Because it is both virtual and experiential, it shows participants what their career could look like and gives them the framework, knowledge and skills to succeed.

The 2023 Program

This year's program and curriculum includes:

An 8-week program, taught by more than 50 financial professionals and industry experts who instruct on critical areas such as retirement planning, investment management, and tax and estate planning. Coming from many locations and specialties, experts represent a wide spectrum of the profession.

Real-life client scenario case studies that follow actual clients and their planners through multiple meetings and important financial decisions.

Assignments that allow Externs to step into the role of planner. Feedback on those assignments means Externs can make meaningful strides in the quality of their deliverables.

Access to industry-leading technology tools that help with real life workflows.

New to the program this year include:

"We hear from firms large and small that companies want to give their summer interns meaningful experiences, but that they don't have the personnel or curriculum to make it a reality. This new program is designed to do just that," said Moore.

Supported by Strategic Partners

Some of financial planning's prominent voices and companies are partnering with The Externship this year, ensuring the best possible content is showcased, scholarships to the program are available and there is free access to some of the industry's leading software and tools.

Along with lead partner, Charles Schwab and their RIAConnect® program, The Externship is pleased to count eMoney Advisor, the CFP Board, Kaplan, XY Planning Network, Income Lab, Asset Map, LPL Financial, Morningstar, Redtail and the FPA as partners.

Proof of the Industry's Diverse Future

The Externship is opening the doors to financial planning and providing a chance for the next generation of planners to see inside the industry. Registrant data indicates there is a great amount of interest from underrepresented groups in a career in financial planning.

"The Externship program expands on Schwab's work to increase gender, diversity and generational diversity in the RIA profession," said Sherri Trombley, director, business consulting and education at Schwab Advisor Services. "We are always looking for ways to reach students and career changers and help connect them with firms whose vision aligns with their goals."

In 2022, nearly 700 students registered for The Externship, and the demographics provide a real look into what the future of the financial planning profession can look like. The results are significantly higher than the current industry average.

Nearly 42% identified as female

11% identified as Black or African American

10.5% identified as Asian

9.7% identified as Hispanic

"I hope this data shows firms and hiring managers in our profession all the potential that exists," said financial services executive and advisor to the Externship, Suzanne Siracuse. "Based on the interest I'm seeing from The Externship in 2023, I believe the future of our industry is bright."

"This is a gamechanger for the profession," said Moore. "The Externship is proud to be a catalyst for the financial planning profession to be more representative of the people it serves."

About Amplified Planning

Founded by financial planner Hannah Moore, CFP®, Amplified Planning is on a mission to provide guidance, education and resources to current and future financial planners. Learn more about Amplified Planning and The Externship at Externship - Amplified Planning

