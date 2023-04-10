MG Properties Named One of the Country's Largest Multifamily Firms

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator, earned national recognition today by making the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2023 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders, and syndicators.

MG Properties has specialized in the acquisition, development, rehabilitation and management of apartment communities throughout the western United States with a commitment to Enriching Lives Through Better Communities. (PRNewswire)

MG has steadily expanded its market focus during 30 years of growth while performing through four major downturns, including nearly $4.5 billion of multifamily acquisitions since the pandemic shutdowns - totaling almost 12,000 units across 42 properties.

"MG is pleased to be one of the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S." said Founder and CEO Mark Gleiberman. "Our continued growth reflects the effectiveness of our long-term investment mindset and we look forward to further growth in the coming years."

This year marks the 34th edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. Apartment owners, managers, and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings as of January 1, 2023.

For more details about the NMHC 50, visit nmhc.org/50

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multifamily assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG Properties was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 27,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 94 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MG Properties