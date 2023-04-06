Unbridled Eve Gala Returns for Its Tenth Year

Kentucky's Premier Derby Party Celebrates a Decade of Giving and Announces Entertainment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala will again grace the Galt House Hotel's Grand Ballroom with top southern hospitality, elegance and entertainment on Friday, May 5, 2023. An Official Kentucky Derby event, the world-class, star-studded gala draws local and national business leaders, horse racing industry professionals and celebrities from film, television, music, comedy and sports.

This year's award-winning lineup includes:

Robin Zander : Lead singer of iconic rock band Cheap Trick and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee 2016

Robin Wilson : Lead singer of the Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, Gin Blossoms

Rob Base : Multi-platinum hip-hop artist, and Kyle Rifkin

Skip Martin : Grammy award winner and former lead singer of Kool & the Gang and the Dazz Band

The Frontmen : Tim Rushlow , former lead singer of 3 time Grammy-nominated Little Texas, Larry Stewart , lead singer of 5 time Grammy-nominated Restless Heart, and Richie McDonald , former lead singer of Grammy winner Lonestar

J.D. Shelburne : Kentucky country music artist and songwriter

The Crashers : One of the nation's best party bands

Linkin' Bridge : Louisville's award-winning singing group

DJ 2nd Nature: Spinning dynamic mashups, combining modern pop and dance music

Other musical guests include Mike Mills, co-founder and bassist of iconic rock band R.E.M., "Master P" Miller, hip-hop recording artist, record producer, record executive, actor, entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of No Limit Records, and more!

The night is made possible by sponsors Climavision, Nora Roberts Foundation, Wayne and Kathy Richards, LHC Group, Churchill Downs, Inc., PNC Bank, BrightSpring Health Services, Home Depot Foundation, and Dillard's.

Proceeds from the Gala support numerous charities selected by the Unbridled Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. The primary beneficiary for 2023 is Blessings in a Backpack, whose mission is to mobilize communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Each year, Blessings feeds more than 89,500 children in 44 states and Washington, D.C.

Unbridled Eve is also supported by Galt House Hotel, Millennium Events, Cambium Marketing, DRae Media, Distilled Living, MPI Printing, Mac in a Snap, Ronaldo Jewelers, Barry Wooley Designs, WorldMedia LA, PriceWeber, TOPS Magazine, and York Management, Inc.

