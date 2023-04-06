SonicWall Heads to RSA Conference 2023 with Strengthened Executive Leadership

Delivering extraordinary numbers, an impressive collection of accolades and unveiling a bolstered executive management team, SonicWall is set to deliver in 2023

MILPITAS, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall has expanded its executive lineup and security expertise with the appointments of Peter Burke as Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Jason Carter as Chief Revenue Officer and Chandrodaya Prasad as Executive Vice President of Global Product Management. SonicWall's new executive team will be on site at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco, Calif., April 24-27, at Booth N-5585, North Expo Hall, at the Moscone Center.

SonicWall (PRNewsfoto/SonicWall) (PRNewswire)

"An unwavering commitment to SonicWall customers and partners around the globe is SonicWall's priority," said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. "These executive appointments are yet another sign that SonicWall is continuing to evolve to remain one of the leaders in the cybersecurity space. Along with the emphasis on SonicWall's outside-in approach we are positioned to take our global partner community to new heights in 2023."

SonicWall returns to RSA Conference for the first time since 2020 and will provide insightful sessions, new technology demos and one-on-one conversations with SonicWall experts.

"As a SonicWall partner, RSA Conference 2023 is an invaluable opportunity for the security industry to stay up to date on the latest cybersecurity trends and technologies," said Lanlogic President and CEO Dan Ferguson. "This conference provides a unique platform to gain insights into emerging threats and explore innovative solutions to keep our clients' networks secure. As SonicWall continues to innovate and evolve their product offerings, being present at RSA ensures that we are equipped to provide our clients with the highest level of security and protection against cyber threats."

SonicWall has seen key growth in cloud-delivered products and services and is excited to add to the executive leadership team. The new team was hired/promoted in January of this year and includes:

Peter Burke , Vice President and Chief Product Officer — Burke is a highly accomplished business leader with a Ph.D. in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) and has amassed over 25 years of technology experience with Silicon Valley startups and multinational corporations. Burke's prior engagements include SVP of Research and Development at Ping Identity and EVP of Engineering and Operations at Neustar. In addition, Burke held executive management positions at InQuira (acquired by Oracle) and Ceon (acquired by Convergys). Burke has a reputation as a visionary technologist with extensive experience in cloud-based enterprise software development, which is a perfect fit for his new role as the primary driver of product development and execution at SonicWall.





Jason Carter , Chief Revenue Officer — Over the past 17 years, Carter has specialized in sales leadership, sales operations and customer lifecycle management within the global channel IT industry. Recently recognized by CRN on the Channel Chief's list , Carter has worked as part of the SonicWall SecureFirst partner program, focusing on channel partner dynamics and enabling SonicWall partners to manage and grow recurring revenue. Since joining SonicWall in 2011, Carter has developed, implemented and managed global sales programs centered on both customer experience and partner development. Carter's strategic focus helps increase customer retention, decrease attrition and drive incremental services revenues with holistic partner programs.



SonicWall SecureFirstSonicWallSonicWall

Chandrodaya Prasad, Executive Vice President of Global Product Management — Prasad has over 20 years of cybersecurity product management and marketing experience. Most recently, he was Vice President of Product Management at Cisco, overseeing teams delivering SASE, cloud and network security. Prasad joins the SonicWall leadership team to help position the existing portfolio for success and continue to move to the cloud and expand the array of solutions.

These leaders, along with other SonicWall cybersecurity experts, will be available during the company's exhibition hours during RSA Conference 2023.

SonicWall | Booth 5585, North Hall | Moscone Center

Monday, April 24 : 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 : 10 a. m . - 6 p . m .

Wed., April 26 : 10 a. m . - 6 p . m .

Thurs., April 27 : 10 a. m . - 3 p . m .

For more information, or to request a 1-on-1 meeting with a SonicWall cybersecurity expert, please visit SonicWall.com/RSA.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SonicWall