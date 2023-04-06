K-Beauty Brand Depology Skincare Releases Survey Results for Their Best-Selling Matrixyl 3000 Serum

The Top Three Reported Benefits are Deeply Hydrated Skin, Improved Skin Texture and a Noticeable Reduction in Fine Lines and Wrinkles

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Depology conducted a consumer survey to measure the experience of their best-selling serum. The Matrixyl 3000 Collagen Boosting Serum sold out ten times in a six month period after going viral on TikTok earlier this year.

The survey was sent to those that purchased the serum, and 500 entries were examined. The data was then aggregated by skin type (combination, dry, normal, sensitive and oily) to identify the differences in results. Impressively over 86% of users experienced benefits from the serum with an average of 2+ benefits per user, with 96% of users experiencing no negative side effects. The top three benefits according to the survey, were deeply hydrated skin, improved skin texture and a noticeable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

"I was also surprised to see that the most popular answer to the question of how soon respondents saw noticeable benefits from the serum was 3-4 weeks," says Dr. Emma Amaofo Mensah. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, most products take at least six weeks to work.

By gathering this type of data through online surveys, Depology hopes to open up the dialogue and deepen their connection with customers, in addition to identifying possible future product development. They also hope to use this information to improve user experience and to update their communications in a step towards being a leader in transparency across skincare.

About Depology

Incepted in 2021 by Alex Lee and Hans Song, Depology aims to create the best and most effective products, backed by science. Years of experience in the fast-paced Korean beauty industry has made them as innovative as possible and they are continuously discovering new ways through cutting edge technology to contribute to the ever-evolving world of beauty and skincare.

Website: www.depology.com Instagram: @depologyskincare

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Depology