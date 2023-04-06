Holler Studios' Shellward Bound Honored For Animation Video In the 27th Annual Webby Awards

Shellward Bound has amassed over 26 million views on YouTube

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Holler Studios , full service animation production studio founded by CEO and co-founder of Group Black Travis Montaque, announced that one of its leading animations, Shellward Bound , has been honored in the Animation Video category in the 27th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Questlove, DJ and Producer; Tan France, Fashion Designer, Television Personality & Author; Natalie Guzman, Co-President & CMO, Savage X Fenty; Werner Vogels CTO, Amazon; Roxanne Gay, Host, The Roxanne Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Ziwe Fumudoh, Comedian and Writer; Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code; LeVar Burton, Actor, Podcaster and TV Host; Andy Slavit, Host, In The Bubble; Takashi Murakami, Artist; Samantha Bee, Comedian; and Tracy Chou, Founder & CEO, Block Party.

©2023 Holler Technologies, Inc. All rights Reserved on and photo credits (PRNewswire)

At the end of last year Holler Studios announced its partnership with CAA and shift into long form animation production with "diverse voices telling universal stories'' at its core. Since that time the animation studio, led by industry veteran Pat Giles, has already begun to deliver on that promise. From amassing over 160,000 subscribers and 50 million organic views on their own YouTube channel, to establishing clients in spaces like healthcare, beauty, and technology.

As a series of shorts released by Holler Studios, Shellward Bound has quickly become an internet sensation. Amassing over twenty six million views over several episodes, the property has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of Holler Studios since its inception. With the animation industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% through 2028 (per Industry Research), through content like Shellward Bound and other shorts like Romeon , Simone & Jordan ,, Tales of Gooboria and Clarence & Meatballs , Holler Studios aims to meet increased demand for animated content with a slate of long-form animated content based on existing and new IP for both kids and adults.

"Honorees like Holler Studios' Shellward Bound are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries we received this year."

"The success of Shellward Bound is a testament to the hard work and talent of the team at Holler Studios," says Head of Studio Pat Giles. "It's been a thrill to see audiences connecting with our content, because the brief was to create the work we want to see in the world. Getting this honor affirms that we are on the right track."

About Holler Studios:

Holler Studios is an award-winning full-service Animation Production Studio and Creative Agency where diverse voices tell universal stories. Led by a world-class team of industry veterans, Holler Studios specializes in 2D & 3D animation, CGI, Puppetry, gaming, and more.

The team's client roster includes Frito Lay, General Mills, Dunkin', McDonalds, Samuel Adams, Guinness, Hasbro, and agencies Saatchi & Saatchi, GREY, and Nineteenth and Park.

For more information on Holler Studios, please visit hollerstudios.com .

Find The Webby Awards Online:

Website: webbyawards.com

Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards

Twitter: @TheWebbyAwards

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards

Tiktok: @thewebbyawards

Linkedin: The Webby Awards

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, dApps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Canva, Verizon, Omidyar Network, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Podcast Movement, All Tech Is Human, and AIGA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holler Studios