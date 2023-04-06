DENSO Announces Sponsorship of Women in Auto Care

― Mobility supplier expands its support for the advancement of women in industry ―

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has joined Women in Auto Care as a corporate sponsor. The move builds on DENSO's longstanding support for organizations and initiatives that promote the advancement of women in industry.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

"As part of our ongoing efforts to create spaces in which people of all backgrounds feel valued and heard, we are thrilled to join Women in Auto Care," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center and executive lead of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. "The women of DENSO include leading engineers, designers, programmers, technology developers, logisticians and managers, and some are already individual members of Women in Auto Care. DENSO is proud to follow their lead in supporting the organization's commitment to elevating women."

Women in Auto Care is dedicated to connecting, empowering and mentoring women in the global industry that manufactures, distributes and sells vehicle parts and components, as well as services and repairs for every class of car and truck on the road today. Through conferences, networking, scholarships, education, awards and other programs, the organization provides opportunities, education and career leadership to women in the industry. The group is part of the Auto Care Association.

"Women is Auto Care is a great resource for all our employees," said Kelly Dickens, a senior national sales account manager for DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., the company's aftermarket unit. After less than two years as an individual member, Dickens was so impressed with the organization she led the drive for corporate sponsorship. "This reinforces the message that diversity of experience and the personal and professional growth of all the women and men of DENSO make our company stronger. It's also a huge win for the future because DENSO's sponsorship supports scholarships for women entering the automotive aftermarket industry."

The women of DENSO include award-winning leaders in their own fields of expertise. Among them is industrial engineer Hannah Pearl, who was recently named a 2023 Women MAKE Awards Emerging Leader by the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. Pearl is a leader in manufacturing processes and on-the-job safety at DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. She also chairs the DENSO Women's Network, a business resource group at the site.

Formerly known as the STEP Ahead Awards, the Women MAKE Awards recognize women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies. Previous DENSO recipients include Monique Radersma in 2022 and Carlson in 2021. Radersma, the former director of engineering at DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ontario, won the award shortly after she retired with more than 35 years in the automotive industry.

DENSO is also a corporate sponsor of Women in Manufacturing, which it joined in 2020. Dedicated to supporting women who work with or within the manufacturing sector, the nonprofit trade organization has more than 17,000 members representing more than 2,500 manufacturing companies across the U.S. and around the world. Its programs for helping women succeed in manufacturing include career fairs, networking groups and professional development opportunities.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

