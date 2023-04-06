Corteva to Host Virtual 2023 R&D Innovation Update

Sustainable Innovation Fuels Corteva's Pipeline, Creating Value Now and for Decades to Come

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) will host a virtual R&D Innovation Update on May 9, 2023. During this event, Corteva leadership will highlight key components of its leading pipeline of seed and crop protection solutions, focusing on increasing farmer productivity and profitability while providing the industry with best-in-class, differentiated, and sustainably advantaged products.

Presentations will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will include remarks from Chuck Magro, Corteva Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Eathington, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Digital Officer. Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will join for the question-and-answer session.

Presentations will be webcast. Registration is available on the Investor Events and Presentations page of the Corteva Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the website following the webcast until May 9, 2024.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

