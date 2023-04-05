Purina Donation Supports AKC Canine Health Foundation Funded Canine Health Research

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, announces that Purina has donated in support of CHF-funded canine health research thanks to its Purina Parent Club Partnership (PPCP) Program.

Since it began in 2002, the PPCP Program has provided more than $8.8 million for canine health research, breed rescue, and educational efforts to positively impact the general health and well-being of dogs.

The Program enables Purina Pro Club members to earn Purina Points by purchasing qualifying Purina pet foods and submitting proofs of purchase. An annual donation from Purina is shared between Purina Pro Club members' designated parent breed club and that breed club's Donor Advised Fund at the AKC Canine Health Foundation. During 2022, PPCP Program participation resulted in over $95,700 donated toward CHF-funded canine health research.

"Purina is a valued partner in CHF's work to advance the health of all dogs," says Dr. Charles Garvin, Chairman of the CHF Board of Directors. "The PPCP Program allows dog owners to participate in our mission. Working together, we can have an even greater impact on the health of current and future generations of our beloved dogs."

"We are proud to continue supporting the PPCP Program so that we can help provide a healthy future for all dogs," says Scott Smith, Managing Director at Purina and CHF Board Member. "The program's success is a testament to the shared goals and collaborative efforts with CHF through PPCP and CHF-funded research."

Additional collaborations between these two organizations include Purina's sponsorship of CHF's biennial National Parent Club Canine Health Conference (akcchf.org/npcchc) and the sale of engraved bricks at the Event Center at Purina Farms in Gray Summit, MO (akcchf.org/brick). These programs support CHF's work to help all dogs live longer, healthier lives.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $67.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

