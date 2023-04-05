PAIRAPHRASE RELEASES NEW VERSION OF LANGUAGE TRANSLATION SOFTWARE

The new version of Pairaphrase's translation software includes global enhancements that deliver more cost and time savings.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise language translation software company Pairaphrase announced today a total redesign of its cloud-based platform. All functionality, as well as readability, have been rethought and redesigned. This new generation of Pairaphrase is intended to provide an improved translation experience and deliver more cost and time savings for Pairaphrase users.

The new version of Pairaphrase includes global enhancements that deliver more cost and time savings.

As part of this release, Pairaphrase has added Page Preview, which displays a user's translated Microsoft Office file or PDF before download. Alignment is also now available, which gives organizations more choices as to how to import data for machine learning and re-use. Users can create and update alignment files using an editor within the application itself.

Additionally, collaboration has been made more efficient and machine translation more accurate. New languages have been added, and in general, every screen and feature has been improved or enhanced. Pairaphrase also made other global application updates and simplified its navigation to help users accomplish more in less time.

"At Pairaphrase, it's our mission to continuously deliver productivity enhancements that make translation easier and produce significant cost and time savings for users. The improved global app experience means organizations can now produce more translations more efficiently and achieve a better return on investment than before," says Pairaphrase CTO & CMO, Rick Woyde.

Pairaphrase puts advanced translation technologies into the hands of everyday business users to reduce the time and costs associated with the production of secure, high-quality translations. For more information about Pairaphrase, please contact Rick Woyde at rickw@pairaphrase.com or visit https://www.pairaphrase.com .

