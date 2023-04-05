OtterTune Launches Version 2.0 of Automated Cloud Database Tuning Service

AI-powered software provider increases database management capabilities

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterTune , the leading provider of AI-powered database tuning software, has announced the version v2.0 release of its next-generation platform. This latest release of the company's flagship product provides even more advanced automation and optimization capabilities, helping organizations of all sizes improve the performance and efficiency of their cloud databases without the need for human expertise.

OtterTune's proprietary technology uses machine learning algorithms that continuously monitor and analyze database workloads in real time, identifying opportunities to optimize performance and reduce cost.

"At AppDirect, OtterTune is essential to improving our database performance posture, reducing infrastructure costs, and alleviating our team's cognitive load," said Steeve Bisson, Data Engineering Manager at AppDirect. "If you value innovation, OtterTune is a must-have for a modern tech stack."

With v2.0, OtterTune expands its capabilities beyond automated knob configuration tuning to include index recommendations and query tuning for MySQL and PostgreSQL databases running on Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS). The service now also provides users with an informative health score for each database displaying information about their current knob configuration, index health, workload activity, and query performance. OtterTune's proprietary score lets customers know whether their databases are in line with industry best practices for cloud databases.

In addition to the new features added in v2.0, OtterTune has improved existing features already loved by users, such as enhancements to the database health checks, faster integration with AWS, and human-in-the-loop controls.

"We are elated to be launching OtterTune v2.0 and bringing the power of our automated database tuning to more people," said Andy Pavlo, co-founder and CEO of OtterTune. "Our service has already helped many companies get their databases running like an expensive DBA. But this new version goes beyond that and gives people peace of mind about their databases no matter how their application needs evolve."

OtterTune has gained a reputation as a game changer in the database industry, with recognition by Gartner in its Cool Vendor 2022 report. With the launch of v2.0, the company continues to lead the way in using machine learning to optimize databases automatically.

Asked whether OtterTune is the best AI-powered database optimization platform available today, Pavlo responded, "You're damn right it is!"

About OtterTune

OtterTune is a database optimization tool created by machine learning researchers at Carnegie Mellon University. Sign up today for a 30-day free trial where you can connect up to three database instances. After the trial period each database will cost $110/month, with discounts available for volume users and annual subscribers. OtterTune is on a mission to save cloud costs and create peace of mind by making database management systems autonomous and self-driving. Customers can access this revolutionary database optimization software on AWS Marketplace and online at OtterTune.com.

Contact:

Brynne Arsenault

Marketing, OtterTune

brynne@ottertune.com

+1-412-204-7488

View original content:

SOURCE OtterTune, Inc.