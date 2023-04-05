Hairitage Enters New Product Categories with Launch of Bath & Body Collection

The assortment, inspired by aromatherapy principles, is transforming self-care standards and emphasizing relaxation

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, a pioneer in inclusive haircare, is excited to announce its expansion into new categories with the launch of the NEW Bath & Body Collection, available exclusively at Walmart. Continuing to highlight founder Mindy McKnight's philosophy of providing products tailored to everyone's unique needs, this collection contains clean formulas and is infused with naturally derived ingredients. The Bath & Body Collection includes six products in four aromatherapy scent combinations, three of which are new to the brand, and utilizes a variety of essential oils to provide the ultimate scent & care experience.

The Bath & Body assortment includes fan-favorite ingredients like niacinamide, jojoba oil, aloe vera, açaí fruit extract and more to treat your skin with exactly what it needs for the ultimate self-care experience. From soaking to cleansing, scrubbing and moisturizing, this collection will never leave your skin lacking.

The Hairitage Bath & Body Collection:

Scent options vary by product: Cedarwood & Neroli, Cherry & Amber, Mint & Yuzu, and Peony & Cypress.

Now & Lather Body Wash ($8.94)

It's A Dream Creamy Body Wash ($8.94)

Soak It In Body Lotion ($8.94)

Gimme Some Skin Whipped Body Cream ($9.94)

Sugar Coated Body Scrub ($9.94)

Light Me Up Candle ($9.94)

Day Off Bath Bombs ($6.94)

"I'm so excited for this brand to enter the bath & body category! My main goal has always been to offer clean and effective products that are straightforward, affordable, and can meet the diverse needs of today's consumers," says Mindy McKnight, Founder and CEO of Hairitage. "My goal is to elevate the everyday bath and shower to a spa-like experience! From the consistency of our body scrub to the fabulous scents of the products, this new collection has something for everyone!"

Piyush Jain, CEO of Maesa, continued,"We are thrilled to accelerate growth of the Hairitage brand with entry into the adjacent category of bath & body care with a 14 sku collection launching this month at Walmart. With the authentic relationship she has with her community, together we can better understand consumer's needs, and in turn, evolve the brand and develop products that they are asking for. The bath and body collection is a natural extension for the Hairitage brand whose ethos has always been to craft and create products to help satisfy the needs of the diverse consumer and their families."

The Hairitage Bath & Body Collection will be available exclusively at Walmart in the specialty bath aisle & on Walmart.com, starting April 2023, for $6.94 - 9.94 each.

About Hairitage:

Hairitage offers products, tools, and accessories designed to help achieve consumer's various haircare desires and capture all of today's trending styles, all in one brand, exclusively available at Walmart & Walmart.com. The brand is continuously listening to the diverse needs of today's families and answering it with modern, efficacious, natural, and affordable formulations that work.

