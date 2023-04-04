Perricone MD Launches Chia Body Oil, Expanding Bestselling Chia-Powered Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Collection

Proven to Intensely Nourish and Moisturize Dry Skin

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative and clinically-proven skincare brand, Perricone MD, announces the latest addition to its award-winning Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Collection, the Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Body Oil, the brand's first introduction into an oil for the body. This fast-absorbing dry body oil immediately conditions elbows, knees and ankles with essential moisture and intense nourishment.

Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Body Oil (PRNewswire)

Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Body Oil harnesses the power of the brand's patented Acyl-Glutathione, a master antioxidant, to reduce wrinkles and replenish thin, fragile skin. Working in tandem with an omega-rich vitamin F blend of chia, flax, and macadamia seed oils that intensely moisturizes and improves the skin's moisture barrier, leading to increased suppleness and improved skin elasticity.

The results are evident from both clinical and consumer trials. 87% said it smooths cracked, dry skin**, 86% saw softer, healthier and replenished skin**, and 81% saw improved hydration on elbows and shins for 72 hours*.

*In a clinical study of 32 women.

**In a consumer study of 103 women after 28 days.

"I am so excited to introduce the new Chia Body Oil to our customers," states Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Trovel. "With this innovation, we continue to expand our body care category with this targeted body treatment that can effectively nourish and condition severely dry, damaged skin."

"The Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Collection continues to represent premium quality and potency, and the addition of the Chia Body Oil enhances the overall, full body experience," says Robert Koerner, President of Perricone MD. "We received overwhelmingly positive feedback and results from both clinical and consumer trials, which showcases the Perricone MD promise of delivering superior results."

The Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Body Oil (4 US. fl. oz. / $69) is now available on PerriconeMD.com and a variety of other retailers.

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

Perricone MD (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NV Perricone