Panopto Again Named Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2023

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, the leading video management system provider in enterprise and higher education markets, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2023.i

"Increasingly, enterprises are understanding the role of video as an important part of the business, just as the demand from employees and customers is surging," says Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "Whether it is executive communications, training, or support, video content helps to speed up the process."

The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video is an independent evaluation of video technology providers in both strategy and performance dimensions across four groups: leaders, contenders, innovators, or specialists. Panopto is positioned as a Leader for demonstrating comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and effectively performing against those strategies.

"We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video reflects our commitment to helping organizations share knowledge using video," says Jason Beem, CEO of Panopto. "We are positioned for sustained global growth as we invest in our products, people, and integrations within the enterprise landscape."

Panopto is the leading all-in-one video platform for knowledge sharing, helping companies increase employee engagement and productivity by enabling easy creation and sharing of interactive video content with clear, measurable outcomes.

According to the Globe, as demand for both produced video content and user-generated video content grows, video content management is now more important than ever before.

Panopto provides unique meeting recording and video management integrations with unified communications tools including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, as well as learning management systems including Cornerstone and Docebo. It also offers comprehensive inside-video-search of every spoken and written word via automatic speech recognition (ASR) and optical character recognition (OCR) technology, as well as automatic AI-powered transcription in 21 languages.

"Panopto transforms every meeting, training, and presentation video into intelligent assets that help your business meet its goals," says Beem.

About Panopto

A pioneer in video capture, storage, and search technology since 2007, Panopto serves more than 10 million end users and is trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and leading academic institutions including GE, Qualcomm, Nike, UCLA, and Yale. Headquartered in Seattle with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto is consistently recognized as a leader in video management and continues to receive industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

i. Aragon Research "Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2023" by Jim Lundy, March 2023.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

