Madison Liquidators Extends Discounts through New Shopping Cart Feature

MADISON, Wis., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability for customers to receive discounts has been added to madisonliquidators.com through the new "discount bar" feature. The owners of Madison Liquidators have been eager to extend greater savings to customers and the new feature makes this a reality. The company hopes that the "discount bar" offers price visibility and extends to customers greater control over what they pay.

When a customer adds an item to the cart and proceeds to checkout, a green bar will display above the "total" breakdown. This bar will show how much needs to be spent to reach the discount milestone. This new savings feature is being offered as an exclusive discount to madisonliquidators.com users.

The practical application of this would be if a customer were looking at conference room table and chairs to furnish a meeting room. Once they decide to purchase, they add a set to their cart. When they proceed to the checkout, they will see a partially filled green bar. It says: $605.00 to Save 5% discount.

At that point, they realize they can save $250.00 if they add an additional $605.00 worth of products to their cart. Not a bad deal, especially because they also could also use a power hub for the table, whiteboard for presentations and a storage cabinet to keep the meeting room organized. By adding these additional items they end up saving a total of $403.25 and now they have everything they need for a productive conference room.

The great thing about this discounts bar is customers are automatically able to save money on things they need. Other examples include a filing cabinet to go with their desk or conference room chairs to go with a new conference table. The green bar fills in completely on its own and shows that the savings have been applied to the total price. The customer has everything they need, at a discounted rate, without leaving the page.

While customers may have a particular price point to furnish their office space, Madison Liquidators has made it a priority that customers leave feeling they received all that was needed. This new option will allow customers to purchase quality office furniture, in quantity, at a better price.

