WOBURN, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Beauty Pro & Medical is proud to announce the launch of PRX Intima Perfexion following in the footsteps of the paramount success of PRX Derm Perfexion (formerly PRX-T33) a groundbreaking biorevitalization treatment that is patented internationally with over 4 million applications performed in 52 countries.

Developed with the most advanced scientific research, the unique PRX formulations were created based on the knowledge and experience of an Italian dermatologist, whose primary objective is skin health and well-being. PRX Intima Perfexion is a biorevitalization treatment from Italy, like nothing you have ever seen before in skincare! Newly launched in the US, be one of the first providers in your area to offer this revolutionary new treatment! (PRNewswire)

Love Beauty Pro & Medical expands its partnership with WiQo® Italy to launch PRX Intima Perfexion in the United States.

PRX Intima Perfexion is a scientifically-backed skin beautification treatment that targets the external intimate areas of all genders. It made its European debut in 2018 with great success. With unparalleled results, it is designed to rejuvenate, tighten, brighten, and beautify the external intimate areas and help reclaim vitality in all aspects of life.

To kick off the launch of this innovative new product's introduction into the US market, Dr. Rossana Castellana, the inventor of PRX-T33, WiQo® founder and pioneer of aesthetic medicine, and her team joined Love Beauty Pro & Medical all the way from Trieste, Italy for a string of events kicking off in Boca Raton, Florida and finishing at Love Beauty Pro's Headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts.

"I invented a product that is completely in a class by itself…a product that transcends countries, religions, and climates," said Dr. Castellana.

"It's an honor to be here today on this special day 'International Women's Day'. I don't know if it's a coincidence or if it's destiny that I am here in the greatest democracy in the world on the 8th of March", Dr. Castellana said to a room full of eager sales reps and providers. This is truly significant as both Love Beauty Pro & Medical and WiQo® are led by strong female role models.

Amy Aarons, Founder and President of Love Beauty Pro & Medical, believes that exceptional people are to credit for the company's success as well as the success of PRX Derm Perfexion in the US, "If we have done one thing right in this business since we started, it has been to bring on exceptional people that have made a difference and want to be a part of something very special because there is nothing like this out there. We are at the beginning stages of something amazing that we will grow in the US. "

It is not only the exceptional people that have contributed to Love Beauty Pro's success but their exceptional partners, one partner being WiQo®, Amy continues, "we have partnered with multiple manufacturers throughout the past 20 years of our career in aesthetics and we have never had a partnership like we have with WiQo®. There is open communication, mutual respect; there is passion; there is love; there is honesty; and we are growing together towards a common goal."

Love Beauty Pro & Medical is passionate about helping their providers succeed. They pride themselves in partnering with top of the line brands and world-class clinical training while leading national aesthetic sales, distribution, and advanced clinical training for the US market. Love Beauty Pro is honored to work with brands such as PRX Derm Perfexion, PRX Intima Perfexion, LC Cell, FACTORFIVE, and PlasmaMD.

Love Beauty Pro & Medical is proud to introduce PRX Intima Perfexion to providers across the US, and they are excited about the future. Launching in the US this spring, contact support@lovebeautypro.com to reserve your PRX Intima Perfexion order today.

ABOUT LOVE BEAUTY PRO & MEDICAL

Your B2B Aesthetics Partner

We are a team of innovators committed to helping our partner providers and practices succeed. With our leading national sales team, distribution, and advanced clinical training, we bring to you best-in-class aesthetic devices and products. Our top-tier support and training ensures maximum practice revenue and optimal patient outcomes. Our customers include Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons, Cosmetic Physicians, Medical Spas, NPs, PAs, Nurses, and Aestheticians.

Love Beauty Pro & Medical is the official exclusive* distributor for WiQo's PRX Intima Perfexion and PRX Derm Perfexion, formerly PRX-T33. (*excluding WI, IL, MI, IN and OH).

ABOUT WIQO

WiQo® develops, produces, and distributes in Italy and 40 countries around the world - from Japan to the United States - revolutionary dermocosmetic products and medical devices that are created in the company's laboratories in Trieste.

WiQo® was born from the research, passion and experience of Dr. Rossana Castellana, dermatologist. Today it boasts a highly motivated and qualified team in the technical and scientific field, with a deep-rooted culture of innovation that guarantees full compliance with the quality standards required for medical devices and dermocosmetics.

WiQo® operates in complete independence from the multinationals of the sector, with decades of entrepreneurial and management experience in developing new projects.

