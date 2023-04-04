Highlights for Children Acquires Tinkergarten, Expanding Its Commitment to Early Childhood Education

"Outdoor play builds confidence, curiosity, creativity and caring – everything Highlights is about." – Highlights CEO Kent Johnson

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights for Children (Highlights), a global brand dedicated to publishing content and creating experiences that foster joyful learning, announced today that it has acquired Tinkergarten, a company which provides research-backed, play-based outdoor learning experiences to children six months to 8 years of age. This acquisition reflects Highlights' belief in the power of play and hands-on learning in preschool education and beyond.

Tinkergarten was founded in 2012 by Meghan Fitzgerald and Brian Fitzgerald, with the mission of helping kids develop critical skills such as problem-solving, creativity and empathy through purposeful outdoor play. Their innovative curriculum, remote teacher training mode and on-demand service are designed to inspire a love of nature and a passion for learning. They have grown and trained a technology-enabled network of teachers to bring families together in local greenspaces for classes in all 50 states; and deliver training and curriculum directly to families at home. Tinkergarten has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies in early childhood education by Fast Company.

Highlights for Children, including its flagship magazine, Highlights, has been a trusted source of Fun with a Purpose for over 75 years. With the acquisition of Tinkergarten, Highlights is expanding its early childhood education offerings, which include preschool magazine High Five; Superkids, an evidence-based English language arts curriculum crafted for grades K–2; Explore It Kit subscription boxes; and ABC 123, a Handwriting Readiness Resource Kit.

"Tinkergarten's innovative approach to play-based learning aligns perfectly with our mission to help children become their best selves," said Kent Johnson, CEO of Highlights. "Play is the urgent work of childhood, and more research emerges every month that outdoor experiences help to build resiliency, self-regulation, focus and emotional well-being."

"With Highlights' footprint and expertise, we will expand our product offerings, reach and impact, so we can bring the power and joy of outdoor learning to even more families," said Brian Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO. Meghan Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer of Tinkergarten added, "We're thrilled to join forces with Highlights, a company that so clearly shares our educational values and passion for promoting learning and well-being for all children."

The acquisition of Tinkergarten is effective immediately, and both companies will work together to integrate their resources and offerings. The Tinkergarten team will continue to operate under the leadership of Meghan and Brian Fitzgerald.

Founded in 1946, Highlights exists to help children become their best selves --- curious, creative, caring and confident. We foster joyful learning with our three popular magazines Highlights (ages 6-12), High Five (ages 2-5), and Hello (ages 0-2); Zaner-Bloser's research-based instructional programs; and other offerings including book clubs, books, famous Hidden Pictures® puzzles, gear, activity kits, hand-writing readiness instruction, crafts and clothing.

