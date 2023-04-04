Healthy Together Announces New Partnership with Inter-Tribal Council of Oklahoma to Modernize WIC

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together, a leading technology company that provides solutions to health and human services departments, is proud to announce its partnership with the Inter-Tribal Council of Oklahoma to modernize their Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. The partnership will provide the Inter-Tribal Council (ITC) with access to Healthy Together's technology and expertise to improve the delivery of nutrition assistance benefits to Native American and other qualified families and children in Oklahoma.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Inter-Tribal Council of Oklahoma to help modernize their WIC program," said Jared Allgood, President of Healthy Together. "We believe that technology has the power to transform the way government delivers critical services to citizens, and are excited to work with the Inter-Tribal Council to make a meaningful impact."

The Inter-Tribal Council of Oklahoma provides WIC benefits to Native American and other qualified families and children across the state. The WIC program provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to healthcare for low-income pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and young children.

Healthy Together's platform will help ITC streamline the delivery of these critical services, providing families with easier access to benefits and more efficient administration of the program. The platform will also help the Inter-Tribal Council comply with federal regulations and improve reporting and data collection.

The WIC platform will include a simplified resident facing online application process to capture new requests to participate in WIC. ITC's internal team will be equipped with an admin interface to review application details. The platform will integrate with ITC's Management Information System (MIS) so applicants can view certification appointment time and location. Once an applicant is approved and certified as a participant the Healthy Together mobile application will provide access to view all WIC benefits including remaining balances, future balances, approved food items, in-store scanning, nutrition education resources, and appointment reminders. The application automatically supports language translation of all text viewable by the participant so participants can utilize their benefits and communicate with administrators in their preferred language.

As participants purchase fruits and veggies and other food items with their WIC EBT card their balances will be updated in the app so they can have a clear picture of what is remaining for the current benefit period.

"By partnering with Healthy Together, we will be able to offer our Native American and other qualified families and children a more efficient and effective way to access WIC benefits," said Rhonda Harrison, WIC Director of the Inter-Tribal Council. "We are excited to work with Healthy Together to modernize our programs and better the health and wellbeing of our community."

The partnership between Healthy Together and the Inter-Tribal Council is a powerful example of how technology can be used to improve the delivery of government services to vulnerable communities. Healthy Together is committed to working with government agencies across the country to modernize and improve critical programs that benefit citizens.

About Healthy Together

Healthy Together is a health technology company that builds SaaS technology for government, education and enterprise. Their technology aids in areas such as disease surveillance, behavioral health management and benefit enrollment for programs like Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC. Healthy Together's mobile application has reached #1 in the App Store Health & Fitness category and has over 225k reviews on the App Store and Play Store with a 4.9/5 star rating.

To learn more about Healthy Together's solutions, visit www.healthytogether.co

