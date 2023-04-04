GREY GOOSE® VODKA INTRODUCES THE PERFECT READY TO SERVE MARTINI COCKTAIL IN A BOTTLE

The GREY GOOSE Classic Martini Cocktail is expertly crafted for bartender-quality serves at home

The only bottled martini cocktail of its kind on the market from a major vodka brand, the new innovation has the opportunity to revolutionize off-premise consumption

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GREY GOOSE has announced the launch of its newest innovation, the ready to serve GREY GOOSE Classic Martini Cocktail . Expertly mixed just as GREY GOOSE creator Cellar Master Francois Thibault crafts his own martini cocktails, the new offering is crafted with three premium ingredients--GREY GOOSE vodka, dry French vermouth, and a dash of orange bitters--and creates new opportunities to bring bartender-quality serves to drinkers at home. With eight to ten servings in each 750ml bottle, the GREY GOOSE Classic Martini adds a touch of sophistication to dinners, cocktail parties, and stylish entertaining at home. Simply shake or stir for 30 seconds over ice, pour into a glass, and garnish with an olive or lemon twist for the perfect pour every time.

The iconic Martini cocktail has experienced a sudden spike in popularity over the last few years, officially replacing the Moscow Mule as the No. 2 most-popular order last December (CGA by Nielsen IQ, 2022). However, while the number of orders in bars and restaurants continues to skyrocket, home consumption still presents a challenge, as many report that the cocktail is too "intimidating" to make themselves. As the only bottled martini cocktail of its kind on the market from a major vodka brand, this new innovation has the opportunity to transform the way people drink martini cocktails at home.

"There is a strong demand to enjoy martini cocktails at home, but because of its cultural iconography, many drinkers find the cocktail too mysterious or difficult to "perfect" themselves. Similarly, we know home entertainers are often looking to serve martinis at their gatherings, but find the batching process too fussy," said GREY GOOSE Vice President of Marketing, Aleco Azqueta. "This insight presented an exciting opportunity for GREY GOOSE to fill this desire while reinforcing the intrinsic synergy between the cocktail and brand's exceptional quality.

"With every launch, our aim is to create experiences of unparalleled quality and without compromise. We knew we had to bottle the perfect GREY GOOSE martini cocktail that guaranteed a smooth, well-balanced pour every time. Furthermore, because the cocktail is notoriously personal, we wanted to ensure that drinkers could choose to shake or stir to their desired liking, and we encourage them to add the garnish of their choice."

Available nationwide in the U.S. and on GreyGoose.com, the GREY GOOSE Martini Cocktail can be purchased in 375ml (SRP $16.99) and 750ml (SRP $29.99) sizes. For a limited time, consumers can purchase the GREY GOOSE Classic Martini Cocktail Kit at GreyGoose.com, featuring a 375ml GREY GOOSE Classic Martini Cocktail bottle and two branded martini cocktail glasses ($27.99).

About GREY GOOSE® Vodka

GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

