Drata Expands Global Footprint with Distology Partnership

The distributor partnership brings Drata's dynamic platform to Distology's extensive network of IT resellers

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced its partnership with Distology, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) specialising in cybersecurity. The partnership marks the continued growth of Drata's channel programme and global expansion efforts by extending its integrated risk and compliance offerings to Distology's community of IT resellers in the EMEA region.

Compliance has increasingly become an essential part of any organisation—regardless of industry—looking to earn and maintain trust among their customers as global regulations in data protection become increasingly enforced. Drata's automation-led approach and continuous control monitoring streamlines and simplifies the complexities with compliance standards and regulations such as ISO 27001 and GDPR, enabling companies of all sizes to ensure compliance over time. The new partnership adds Drata to Distology's existing suite of cybersecurity solutions to support companies with varying compliance needs, within the EMEA markets.

"We are incredibly pleased to add Drata to our portfolio, especially considering the rate at which they've rapidly expanded their platform," said Hayley Roberts, CEO of Distology. "This partnership brings a much needed risk and compliance automation offering for channel partners of all kinds and will help even more companies continuously adhere to stringent compliance regulations."

"Accelerating our global presence with new partnerships, resources, and EU data hosting is vital for Drata as we continue supporting our customers with scalable compliance programmes customised to their specific needs," said George Bonser, Drata VP of Sales in EMEA. "Working with Distology unlocks new opportunities for us to work with its trusted network of resellers while we bolster our own partner ecosystem."

For more information on the partnership between Drata and Distology, please visit: distology.com/vendor/drata .

About Distology

Distology is an award-winning, passionate and highly knowledgeable cybersecurity distributor, representing leading and emerging vendors and supporting an extensive network of IT resellers, solution providers, and service providers across the EMEA region. Our ethos is based on collaboration, trust and transparency. We believe in the power of people as well as technology, with culture and customer service playing a pivotal role in our business approach, alongside leading security products and services. For more information visit www.distology.com .

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

