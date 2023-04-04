CASETiFY Named Official Tech Accessory Partner at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

Fans can also enter for a chance to win 2 VIP passes to the event!

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY is excited to announce its official partnership with the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first and only tech accessory brand to be featured on the festival grounds.

The partnership marks CASETiFY's first year sponsoring Coachella and will debut CASETiFY's DiSCO EUPHORiA—a one-of-a-kind activation inviting festival goers to enter the ultimate desert oasis. Over two consecutive weekends attendees can explore a world of creativity with innovative experiences including a disco selfie dome, lounge and charging stations, exclusive Coachella x CASETiFY products, and much more.

CASETiFY will also release a special festival-themed collection available exclusively at Coachella for fans to rep special merchandise at the festival and beyond. Designs in the collection include stylized smiley faces, abstract artwork, and fun bubble-like elements available on CASETiFY's best-selling Impact Case made for iPhone, Samsung, and the Google Pixel. The collection also includes a limited-edition Coachella branded Utility Strap, allowing attendees to go hands-free during the festival weekend. All products in the collection will retail between $XX and $XX USD.

"CASETiFY has always been a hub for creativity and innovation, and this year we're excited to bring that vision to the grounds of the 2023 Coachella Music & Arts Festival'', said Wes Ng, CEO & Co-Founder. "CASETiFY's DiSCO EUPHORiA will give users a closer look into our award-winning accessories with an immersive experience that will leave fans feeling inspired".

To celebrate the partnership, CASETiFY is hosting a special giveaway for one lucky fan to win two VIP Passes for the April 21 - 23 Coachella weekend in addition to $500 worth of CASETiFY festival must-haves, including phone cases and phone straps to style through the weekend. The giveaway is open to all US residents who are 21 years or older, and will end on April 6, 2023 at 11:59:59 pm PST. Fans can visit https://www.casetify.com/campaign/coachella for official rules on how to enter and win the one-of-a-kind experience.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities, and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

