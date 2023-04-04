Blendtec Introduces Its Latest Product: The All-New Immersion Blender

OREM, Utah, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendtec, a leading manufacturer of high-quality blenders and kitchen appliances, has announced the launch of its latest product - the all-new immersion blender. Designed to provide versatility and convenience, the new Blendtec Immersion Blender is set to enhance the way home cooks approach blending, mixing, and pureeing.

Blendtec (PRNewswire)

A notable feature of the new Blendtec Immersion Blender is its versatile attachments. The blender comes with a blending wand, whisk, and chopper, making it the perfect all-in-one tool for any home cook. The interchangeable attachments are easy to swap out and are dishwasher safe. With the ability to blend directly in a pot or bowl, the Blendtec Immersion Blender is the perfect tool for tackling all kinds of blending tasks. It's equipped with a powerful 350-watt motor and a variable 20 speed dial to handle tough ingredients.

Convert your immersion blender into a chopper. With a 16 oz. BPA-free chopper jar included in the bundle, you can mince vegetables, chop nuts, and puree with ease. The chopper attachment is perfect for making salsa, guacamole, hummus, or pesto.

"We're thrilled to bring the Blendtec Immersion Blender to market," said Keith Titus, CEO of Blendtec. "We wanted to create a multi-functional tool that simplifies the blending process and enhances the overall cooking experience for our customers. With this new product, we're confident that users will be able to bring their culinary favorites to life with ease."

One of the standout features of the new immersion blender is its soft grip and ergonomic handle that fits comfortably in your hand, along with two power buttons for ultimate control. The first button controls the speed, while the second Max Power button crushes the most challenging ingredients for consistent, high-quality results. With a stainless-steel driveshaft and blade, the Blendtec Immersion Blender is built to last and provide high-performance blending. A one-year warranty backs the Blendtec Immersion Blender.

The new immersion blender from Blendtec is available for purchase now on the company's website and Amazon.com. For more information on the new immersion blender, please visit www.blendtec.com.

About Blendtec: Blendtec is a leading manufacturer of high-quality blenders and kitchen appliances. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Orem, UT. Blendtec is committed to providing its customers with innovative, reliable, and durable products that help make cooking and food preparation easier and more enjoyable.

