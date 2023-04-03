PARIS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technogym is Official and Exclusive Supporter of the cardio, strength and functional training equipment for the athletic preparation of the participants who will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Technogym is Official Supporter to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (PRNewswire)

In Paris, Technogym will equip 29 training centers for the athletes to train prior to and during the Olympic Games. The main training center, equipped for the need of all sport disciplines will be the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Paris Saint Denis, while other training centers specifically designed for different sport disciplines will be located at the competition venues and at the off-Paris Olympic Villages in Lille, Marseilles and Tahiti.

A total number of approximately 1.200 pieces of equipment will be made available to the 14.900 athletes – between Olympic and Paralympic, coming from over 200 different countries and performing in 32 different Olympic Sports and 22 Paralympic Sports. Moreover, Technogym will provide a team of professional athletic trainers to support the athletes as well as all related services (gym layout, installation and technical service).

Paris 2024 athletes will have the possibility to train on a selection of the best and most innovative products covering all training areas such as cardio, strength and functional training. All Technogym smart equipment will be connected within Technogym Ecosystem.

Nerio Alessandri, President and Founder of Technogym said: "We are very proud to be Official and Exclusive Supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. At Technogym, we work every day to create the most innovative products and digital technologies to support athletes all over the world improving their performance and reaching their goals. The partnership with the Olympic Games means a lot to us, not only because of the invaluable feedback we get from the athletes, but above all because the Games represent a unique platform for sharing our commitment to spreading the culture of wellness, sport and health with the whole world".

"Technogym has always been working closely with athletes by creating high quality sports equipment. As an athlete, I know their expertise personally and I am delighted that this company, a world market leader, is supporting us as Official and Exclusive Supplier to the Paris 2024 Games. Technogym's experience and knowledge of the sports ecosystem will be essential to enable athletes around the world to train in the best conditions. This partnership also illustrates our common desire to place the athletes at the heart of the project, relying in particular on the advice of the Athletes' Commission. Thanks to Technogym for its commitment, and welcome to the adventure»! Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.

In addition to the partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Technogym is globally recognized as the benchmark brand for elite sports training.

