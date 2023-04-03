MAYBELLINE NEW YORK PARTNERS WITH CHLOE FINEMAN FOR NEW DIGITAL CAMPAIGN FEATURING NEW TATTOO STUDIO INK PEN LINER

MAYBELLINE NEW YORK PARTNERS WITH CHLOE FINEMAN FOR NEW DIGITAL CAMPAIGN FEATURING NEW TATTOO STUDIO INK PEN LINER

Let the tears roll – Maybelline's liner can handle it!

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the #1 Cosmetics Brand in the world, today launched its latest campaign with comedian Chloe Fineman to showcase the durability of the brand's all-new Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Eyeliner in a campaign titled, "Ugly Cry, Perfect Liner."

The Ugly Cry digital campaign is a 90s music video-inspired video that highlights the liquid eyeliner's waterproof, smudge-proof, 24-hour longwear benefits. In the video, Fineman puts the new liner to the test through tears and rain, with the long-lasting formula delivering a bold and saturated impact that can last through it all.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Chloe for our new Tattoo Studio Ink Liner campaign, leaning into her engaging personality, and the 'cry-proof' nature of the product. Chloe was the perfect partner for the Ugly Cry campaign, bringing a comedic twist to showcase the product's long-lasting formula, through thick and thin," said Fernando Febres, Assistant Vice President, US Marketing, Maybelline New York.

Application Tips:

Apply the Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Liner starting with the inner corner and glide the tip along the lash line. The precise brush tip features 350 bristles for easy glide on application and a saturated color payoff with our darkest pigments yet.

Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Liner is now available online and at mass-market retailers nationwide, including Target, CVS, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and more. SRP: $10.99

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetics brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer high-performing and innovative cosmetics for all. Maybelline New York introduced Brave Together in 2020, a long-term program dedicated to destigmatizing the conversation around mental health and funding mental health initiatives led by non-profits. The brand has pledged to donate $10 million to mental health causes with a goal of helping 1 million people access critical one-to-one support by 2025. For more information: http://www.maybelline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maybelline New York