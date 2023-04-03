Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Announces International Expansion to Costa Rica While Providing Numerous Fresh Starts to Even More Children and Families

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Central America, many children do not have access to life-changing medical care. To further their mission to improve the lives of children forever through medical procedures provided at no expense, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged children with physical deformities, is announcing its expansion to Costa Rica – taking their work to a global level. To help bring this vision to life, hospital partners include Hospital Metropolitano, PediaClinic and Sanford Health. This new partnership will allow Fresh Start to help even more children around the world.

Since 1991, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has been providing free reconstructive surgeries and other medical procedures to children who could not afford them. The organization has helped over 8,000 children since its first Surgery Weekend with a team of hundreds of volunteers including surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists and other medical professionals, from San Diego to Chicago and San Antonio.

"We're thrilled to announce our global expansion to Costa Rica," says Shari Brasher, Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "With help from our partner and the international medical system, Sanford Health, and its international partners, Hospital Metropolitano and PediaClinic, we're now able to operate on an international scale, helping transform even more children's lives around the world."

Hospital Metropolitano and PediaClinic are the health division of Grupo Montecristo, one of the leading companies that engages in healthcare. Both facilities and healthcare systems are dedicated to performing excellent healthcare services with state-of-the-art technology to many citizens of Costa Rica, including many children and teens.

"We feel honored and grateful to be able to join hands with such a noble and positive organization like Fresh Start Surgical Gifts," says Mónica Nágel, Director of Corporate Relations at Grupo Montecristo. "We're truly excited to have a positive impact on children as we will be addressing their cases with first-line professionals, cutting-edge technology and above all, good intentions. We'll be changing the lives of our patients and their families as well so that they can live their lives to the fullest."

Fresh Start's expansion to Costa Rica will provide children with access to the same high-quality care that the organization has been providing in the United States for over three decades. The new partnership will broaden their patient clientele as well.

Through Fresh Start's selective screening process, infant Julian Gonsalez of Costa Rica, was recently able to receive his transformative surgeries to correct and fix his cleft palate in San Diego. His case and location inspired Fresh Start's executive team to think on a global scale. Now, with the support of its partners, Fresh Start can help more children and families like Gonsalez. In May 2023, Gonsalez is scheduled to receive another reconstructive surgery.

The process to apply for a surgical or reconstructive procedure or surgery is based on the patient's application and their diagnosis. If the child's condition meets the following criteria, they can access Fresh Start's website and fill out the online application. The application is available in both English and Spanish:

The condition must be related to a congenital birth defect, an accident or trauma caused by physical abuse or caused by a violent act. They have economic difficulty in covering the expenses of the procedure. They are under 18 years of age.

These criteria allow the organization to prioritize patients and their resources to children who need immediate help.

"We want to help as many children as we can around the world and bring back their smiles," Brasher said. "Our organization is dedicated to helping every child gain back their confidence and give them a better chance to live without the financial strain or burden their families would experience anywhere else."

About Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org .

About Hospital Metropolitano and PediaClinic

Hospital Metropolitano is a medical center that has dedicated itself to excellence in services for more than 12 years to offer Costa Ricans the highest quality private medicine, with state-of-the-art equipment, and everything necessary for prevention and adequate management for the whole family. This has made it the most successful hospital in the country. More information at metropolitanocr.com

PediaClinic is the first private clinic in Costa Rica founded exclusively for the care of children and adolescents. Their focus is to provide families with the highest quality medical care, alongside more than 25 specialists in different branches of pediatrics, always focusing on family well-being. More information at pediaclinic.cr.

Hospital Metropolitano and PediaClinic belong to the companies that make up the Health Division of Grupo Montecristo. We invite you to visit www.GrupoMontecristo.com .

