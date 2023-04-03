April is Donate Life Month--Learn How to Become or Find a Living Donor

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, 2,000 liver patients in the United States die waiting for a transplant that never comes. Even more are removed from the waitlist because they become too sick to undergo the transplant surgery. April is Donate Life Month and American Liver Foundation (ALF) is encouraging everyone to learn how to become or find a living organ donor.

(PRNewsfoto/American Liver Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"As fatty liver disease becomes more common in the U.S., more people will progress to liver failure and require a transplant," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation and caregiver to husband, Chris, a transplant patient. "American Liver Foundation has free resources for patients, families, anyone who needs help finding or becoming a living donor."

ALF's Living Donor Liver Transplant Information Center provides free resources for those looking to find a living donor, resources for those considering donation, a complete toolkit with educational information and resources for donors and recipients, and a new series of 60-second videos featuring topics such as: Living Donor Liver Transplant: An Overview, Sharing Your Story on Social Media, Tips for Sharing Your Story, Tips to Keep People Interested in Your Story, and Other Ways to Share Your Story.

On April 22nd at 11AM ET/8AM PT, ALF is hosting a free virtual Rebirthday Celebration. Liver patients, families and loved ones are invited to celebrate the gift of life and the miracle of liver transplantation. Our guest speaker is transplant expert Adam Bodzin, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery, Transplantation, Surgical Director of the Liver Tumor Center and Associate Director of General Surgery at Thomas Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA. To register for this free program go to liverfoundation.org/events/2023-rebirthday-celebration/

Throughout Donate Life Month be part of the national conversation! Share your transplant story using the hashtags #LiverDonation #LiverTransplant #LivingDonor #DonateLifeMonth. For more information about living donation visit liverfoundation.org.

About the American Liver Foundation

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Contact: Julie Kimbrough

JKimbrough@liverfoundation.org

Direct dial: 646-737-9409

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Liver Foundation