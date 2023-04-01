Chadwick BaRoss Announces Expansion of Volvo Partnership

WESTBROOK, ME, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Chadwick BaRoss (CBR), one of New England's oldest and largest suppliers of heavy construction equipment, announced today that it has concluded an asset acquisition from Woodco Machinery. This will allow CBR to expand its existing partnership with Volvo Construction Equipment.

The deal, which takes effect on April 1st, will see CBR acquire some of Woodco's assets and be appointed as the exclusive Volvo Construction Equipment dealer in both Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"We are excited to be able to conclude this deal with Woodco, as it will help us to better serve the needs of our customers in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island," explained Jim Maxwell, President of CBR. "The Volvo partnership is one that is important to us, and being able to expand CBR's brand with a Volvo footprint into new areas of New England aligns with our goal to streamline our product offerings and expand our ability to provide world class service and equipment to a wider base of customers, particularly with such a respected brand as Volvo."

"Volvo looks forward to growing our relationship with Chadwick-BaRoss," said Stephen Roy, president of Region North America, Volvo CE. "They offer exceptional experience, presence and customer service, and I know that their strong performance will continue in their newly expanded territory."

About CBR

Chadwick BaRoss is one of New England's oldest and largest heavy equipment dealers. Founded more than 90 years ago, and with 9 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, CBR provides a wide range of new and used heavy equipment leasing, renting, parts, service, and sales options to serve the needs of the New England construction market.

