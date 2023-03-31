Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is an Essential Tool for Helping Minimize Summer Skin Appearance

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is an Advanced Serum Containing Polyphenol Extracts to Help Minimize the Appearance of Discoloration

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD™ Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher , created by world-renowned heart surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry, is the perfect tool to minimize the appearence of discoloration resulting from increased sun exposure. While summertime bears incredible benefits to our health such as increased Vitamin D, there is also a higher risk of skin damage. So as summer approaches, it is important to help alleviate the look of age spots, sun spots, brown spots, and liver spots. Dr. Steven Gundry encourages doing so by "eating your sunscreen" through nutrients that support healthy skin such as in-season strawberries, red cabbage, and asparagus, and by also incorporating a serum into your routine like the Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher.

This powerful serum is formulated to address the appearance of dark spots on any skin type that is affected by hyperpigmentation or environmental factors. Hyperpigmentation often appears on parts of the body that experience increased exposure to the sun resulting in blotchy, uneven-looking skin. By nourishing the skin with potent polyphenol-packed extracts, antioxidant properties, and vitamins - Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher helps minimize the look of hyperpigmentation to give the skin a new, revitalized look.*

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a scientifically formulated serum that was made to specifically address discoloration such as dark spots, sun spots, age spots, and liver spots. This potent formula combines some of the finest polyphenol extracts with antioxidants to create a cutting-edge serum that will help your skin fight against visible sun damage, age, and discolored skin pigmentation. Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher contains gentle ingredients safe for sensitive skin types that also want to achieve a more vibrant skin tone, while also helping fight against the appearance of new dark spots. The appearance of new dark spots are especially common during summer months due to increased sun exposure, so it is imperative to help your skin fight off these environmental factors during this time. Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is crafted with high-quality ingredients to give your skin a smoother, revitalized, age-defying look. It is recommended to use this serum twice a day on any dark marks, age spots, or sun spots on your skin.*

Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher*

Granpowder Lumière-DP - A real Diamond Powder that helps users achieve a healthy glow and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles*

Acai Fruit Extract - A potent antioxidant that includes vitamins: B1, B2, B3, E, and C, as well as high levels of polyphenols and vital fatty acids like Omega 3.

Brightenyl - A one-of-a-kind ingredient that uses the skin's natural micro-flora – the stratum microbiome, to support a new layer of skin. Brightenyl has been awarded the 2015 in-cosmetics Innovation Zone Best Ingredient Gold Award.

Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract - A polyphenol that is an efficient oxygen radical scavenger, helping to provide several benefits for the skin.*

Blueberry Fruit Extract - A source of antioxidant phytonutrients that contains resveratrol, a polyphenol that helps minimize oxidative damage of the skin to help promote the look of firmer, toned, brighter skin.*

Superox-C - A powerful extract that comes from the Super-Fruit Kakadu plum which contains one of the world's highest Vitamin C content, about 100 times more than an orange.

Where to buy Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $120.00 with a 90-day refund guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

This cutting-edge serum is recommended to be used twice a day during your normal skincare routine. It is suggested to use a dime-sized amount of Gundry MD's Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher on dark marks, age spots, sun spots, or discoloration.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry formulates every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, Morning Joe, and many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit drgundry.com .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

