PINNACLE FERTILITY ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF BETH ZONERAICH TO CEO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility (Pinnacle), the nation's fast-growing physician-led fertility care platform, is proud to announce the promotion of Beth Zoneraich to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pinnacle Fertility. Beth brings over two decades of experience in scaling businesses and unparalleled expertise in fertility practice innovation and development. Under Beth's leadership, the Pinnacle team will be able to catalyze the transformation of patient care, outcomes, and experience across the Pinnacle network.

Jerry Rhodes, Executive Chairman - Pinnacle Fertility, said, "Beth's appointment as our CEO allows us to leverage her exceptional skills and expertise to steer Pinnacle Fertility's expansion worldwide. We are excited about the future of fertility healthcare and are confident that Beth's vision, integrity, and leadership will be instrumental in our team's success."

Beth joined Pinnacle Fertility as Chief Operating Officer in October 2021, concurrently with the acquisition of Advanced Fertility Care, where she had served as Co-Founder and CEO. At Pinnacle, Beth pioneered the Pinnacle Embryology School in collaboration with the Medical, Lab, and Business Leadership Boards. Alongside Dr. John Jain of Santa Monica Fertility, Beth has assisted in the expansion of Pinnacle's third-party reproduction services through the launch of Pinnacle Surrogacy and Pinnacle Egg Bank. These key partnerships and operational improvements have been essential to Pinnacle's tremendous growth.

Beth Zoneraich remarked, "At Pinnacle Fertility, we are passionate about helping families experience the miracle of parenthood. I joined Pinnacle for its commitment to a patient-first vision and a collaborative, physician-led approach. By setting the gold standard in fertility medicine and prioritizing exceptional patient experiences and successful outcomes, we are poised for significant growth. I am honored to work alongside this compassionate and talented team."

Pinnacle Fertility encompasses 34 top-tier fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers across the nation. The Pinnacle network boasts some of the top 100 fertility clinics in the country, renowned for their innovation, success, and dedication to compassionate, patient-centric care.

