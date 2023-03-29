Italy's Trerè Innovation, Debuts First 100% Line of Biotech Base Layers in U.S.; Manufactured in Pennsylvania, Used by International Ski Teams

Base Layers, Footwear and Socks Comprise "Unleash Your Nature" (UYN), First U.S. Consumer Brand Arriving at Retail Now

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trerè Innovation , a global leader in sustainable technical Italian apparel, footwear design and manufacturing from Asola, Italy, is launching the world's first line of 100% bio-based base layers in the U.S. using Biotech, natural and plant-based materials, resulting in petroleum-free sportswear reducing the footprint of the textile industry on the planet. UYN's high-performance Biotech base layers are manufactured in Pennsylvania and will arrive at select retailers and online fall 2023. Together, the base layers, footwear and socks are part of Unleash Your Nature (UYN, pronounced "win"), Trerè Innovation's first U.S. consumer brand being introduced now. UYN is scheduled to open its first store in Boston fall 2023.

"UYN is delivering the next generation of planet-friendly fabrics from responsibly harvested beech plants, castor oil seeds, kapok trees, eucalyptus trees and corn, among others using proprietary manufacturing processes at our in-house facilities; this is our clear point of difference," said Marco Redini, Trerè Innovation CEO. "AREAS, our academy for research and engineering, enables our designers to create the highest quality garments, footwear and accessories meeting the most stringent performance standards resulting in best-in-class quality. Our base layers are trusted by 9 respected ski teams around the globe. With these assets and our proven skilled expertise, we intend to replicate our global success in the U.S. because the timing is right."

Brand History



Trerè Innovation's CEO Marco Redini's father, Luigi Redini, founded the company in 1950, producing only stockings. Marco joined Trerè Innovation in 1984, jumpstarting years of unprecedented growth as the brand entered the sportswear market. After perfecting its approach to the bio-based manufacturing process, Trerè Innovation introduced Unleash Your Nature in 2018 in 27 countries including Austria, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. During his tenure, Mr. Redini has built a global network providing design and technical expertise and, today, manufactures products for iconic brands, including Christian Dior, Harley-Davidson, PUMA and Rossignol, among others. Together, Trerè Innovation and UYN have garnered numerous awards, including the 2022 ISPO Award, 2022 Red Dot Design Award and 2021 Design Intelligence Award (DIA).

Biotech

The technology behind UYN's Biotech base layer line originates from the brand's veteran designers and Trerè Innovation's Academy for Research and Engineering in Apparel and Sports ( AREAS ), its state of the art testing facility. The 38,000 sq. foot center has a climate wind tunnel, thermal mannequins, a rain room, a 3D body scanner and a sports medicine department.

UYN's unique biotech components include:

BIOLIGHT: A plant-based fiber extracted from beech trees in responsibly managed forests. Biolight is breathable, bright, soft and able to retain twice as much moisture than cotton;

Ecolypt : A 100% sustainable natural fiber collected from eucalyptus trees providing strength and elasticity; : A 100% sustainable natural fiber collected from eucalyptus trees providing strength and elasticity;

FLEXICORN: A plant-based bio-polyester yarn derived from corn that is extremely elastic, resilient, wrinkle resistant, UV-resistant and keeps its original shape longer than synthetic fibers;

KAPOK: Is the lightest organic fiber in the world and used for its natural insulation, hypoallergenic, soft and antibacterial properties. KAPOK is derived from pristine forests by hand without pesticides or fertilizers;

Natex® : A 100% bio-based material made from castor oil seeds that results in a lightweight, elastic and bacteriostatic material for minimizing odors : A 100% bio-based material made from castor oil seeds that results in a lightweight, elastic and bacteriostatic material for minimizing odors

Footwear

UYN is the first brand to make footwear out of socks without seams and uses natural materials including: paper cotton, merino and yak wool, as well as bio-based materials including Natex and Ecolypt. The footwear is available now online https://uynsports.com/en_us and at select retailers.

U.S. Team

Entering as the head of sales, John Phaneuf has over 25 years of experience, previously having worked with adidas Terrex, Bern Helmets, Helly Hansen and Lacrosse Footwear. Phaneuf will work closely with E.J. Riordan, chief executive officer of TRE U.S., Elia Redini, executive manager at Trerè Innovation, who will focus on the U.S. market, and Sherry Davis, handling tactical sales.

"U.S. Consumers want to be outdoors and aligned with brands taking proactive actions to minimize the damage to the planet," continued Redini "UYN provides a clear alternative to the U.S. marketplace because of our advanced design and in-house manufacturing and our sustainability commitment in every facet of our business. We look forward to introducing U.S. consumers to the UYN family."

For more information, please visit uynsports.com/en_us .

About UYN, a Trerè Innovation Company

Trerè Innovation was founded in 1950 in Asola, Italy producing only technical stockings by Luigi Redini, father of today's CEO, Marco Redini. Today, it is respected for its next generation sustainable technologies in design and manufacturing. The company's Academy for Research and Engineering in Apparel and Sports ( AREAS ), its 38,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art testing facility, enables Trerè Innovation to engineer best-in-class fabrics, subjecting them to the toughest tests in a climate wind tunnel, a rain room and a cold chamber.

In 2018, Trerè Innovation introduced UYN (pronounced "win"), "Unleash Your Nature" apparel, footwear and technical socks for running, winter sports, outdoor and cycling. Today, national ski teams use the brand's base layers including Austria, China, Czech Republic, France, Great Britain, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

In addition to UYN, Trerè Innovation manufactures private label products for iconic global brands including Christian Dior, Harley-Davidson, PUMA and Rossignol, among others, and owns TITICI®, a premier bike brand that has carbon fiber models for road, gravel, mountain and electric biking. Today, UYN has 10 stores in Italy, one store in Germany, and has plans to open a store in Boston, Massachusetts, two stores in the U.K. as well as 20 more locations throughout Europe. Trerè Innovation and UYN have won over 570 international awards and competitions for innovation, quality and functionality since Trerè Innovation's founding in 1950. Trerè Innovation is also a licensed manufacturer and distributor of Franklin & Marshall, Jeep, and Replay brands.

