Educational Video Game Produces Dramatic Cuts in Bullying

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a study published in Adolescents, an international peer-reviewed health sciences journal, show that bullying among middle school students can be dramatically reduced by combining a new educational video game with a drug abuse and violence prevention program called LifeSkills Training (LST).

The new video game, LST Galaxia, is designed to be interactive, engaging, and visually appealing to capture students' attention and interest. It can be played on a variety of widely available devices familiar to students such as desktop and laptop computers, iPads, or smartphones. In the video game, students are confronted with real-world problems in a fantasy-world environment. Successfully handling these situations and navigating their way through the game requires that students use the skills taught in the LST program – skills such as decision-making, resisting peer pressure, and bystander skills to deter bullying.

The LST program has been extensively tested and proven effective, with its effectiveness documented in over 35 scientific papers. The current study is the first to test an educational video game adaptation of LST. This study also demonstrates the effectiveness of an enhanced classroom version of the LST program when combined with an interactive educational video game.

The current study included students from 14 middle schools across the United States. Schools were randomly assigned to either the intervention group or the control group. Students in the intervention group received the LST prevention program along with added bullying prevention content and played the video game. Parents/caregivers and school personnel received a set of e-learning modules containing anti-bullying content. The control group received the standard LST prevention program without bullying content or the opportunity to play Galaxia.

Compared to controls, students who received Galaxia showed a 40% reduction in bullying perpetration overall, 37% reduction in social bullying perpetration, and 44% reduction in cyberbullying perpetration. Students who received the LST program and Galaxia also showed increased LST skills knowledge including increased knowledge related to bullying prevention, decision-making, self-image, coping with anxiety and anger, and assertiveness.

"These are very exciting findings," said Dr. Gilbert J. Botvin, professor emeritus at Cornell University's Weill Medical College and developer of the LST program. "As access to new technology becomes available, it is important that prevention professionals utilize that technology to meet the needs of schools, families, and communities."

The new education video game LST Galaxia was developed by National Health Promotion Associates (NHPA) and selected as an EdTech "Cool Tool" award finalist. It was tested by a team of researchers led by Dr. Kenneth Griffin, a professor of global and community health at George Mason University, and Dr. Christopher Williams, Senior Vice President at NHPA and adjunct associate professor of psychology at Purchase College, State University of New York.

About Botvin LifeSkills Training

Botvin LifeSkills Training (LST) is a highly acclaimed, evidence-based substance abuse and violence prevention program used in schools and communities. LST has been extensively tested and proven to reduce tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drug use by as much as 80%. Long-term follow-up studies also show that it produces prevention effects that are durable and long-lasting. Visit www.lifeskillstraining.com for more information.

