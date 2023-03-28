Medline and MMCAP Infuse enter into national cooperative agreement

Contract aimed at supporting medical supply needs for state and local municipalities

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a distribution agreement with the national cooperative purchasing organization MMCAP Infuse to enhance supply chain operations for government facilities providing healthcare services throughout the country.

Through this agreement, the 26,000 MMCAP Infuse members, representing state agencies, counties, cities and school districts across all 50 states, will receive access to negotiated pricing on Medline's extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies.

"Medline is working closely with MMCAP Infuse to ensure we are a strategic partner by helping them leverage a stronger purchasing power to improve operational efficiencies. With a vast distribution center network of 50 plus facilities, we can ensure they receive supplies when and where they need them," said David Brown, market sales director, Medline.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at https://www.medline.com.

