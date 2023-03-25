'PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE' CAMPAIGN PROMOTED SUPERIORITY OF ITALIAN MILLING TO U.S. AUDIENCES AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST 2023 EXHIBIT

Through cooking demonstrations and educational offerings, attendees experienced the taste sensation and versatility of premium organic flour and semolina from Italy.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) captivated Natural Products Expo West 2023 attendees with its presentation of the Pure Flour from Europe program.

"The universally recognized excellence of the European milling sector is the result of centuries of experience and mastery — from selecting the best grains to skillfully mixing tradition with cutting-edge technologies to consistently produce 600 types of high-quality flours," said ITALMOPA President Andrea Valente. "Our organic flours and semolina are made with only high-quality grains grown to exceed European Union law, and the flour is naturally nourished by the elements, making it among the purest in the world."

Expo West hosted more than 65,000 registered attendees and 3,000 exhibiting companies at the Anaheim Convention Center, showcasing the newest natural and organic products in foods and beverages. During the three-day exhibit (March 9-11, 2023), ITALMOPA staged live cooking demonstrations and educated visitors about the quality and uniqueness of EU and Italian organic flour and semolina.

Co-funded by the European Union, the Pure Flour from Europe program aims to raise awareness of the versatility, safety, quality of Italian and EU organic flour and semolina among the international culinary community. ITALMOPA will next exhibit the Pure Flour from Europe program at SIAL Canada in Toronto in May, Plant Based World Expo in New York in September and Artisan Bakery Expo East in Atlantic City, N.J., in October.

About ITALMOPA

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA is the most important industrial flour association of the European Union and represents 82 flour milling companies across Italy. Member companies mill soft and durum wheat for the production of pasta, breads, pastries, pizza and more.

Learn more at www.pureflourfromeurope.eu

