PAWAii Is Making Waves At The Global Pet Expo 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2023 -- Pawaii is currently participating at the Global Pet Expo 2023, holding at the Orange Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), the Global Pet Expo gathering is the premier pet products industry event, with top brands in attendance.

Why Visit the PAWAii Stand?

Pawaii has consistently built a sterling reputation as a reliable pet product brand. Over the years, the brand has rolled out innovative, reliable, and pet-friendly products that have improved the lives of pets and their owners. From pet water fountains to pet beds, pet feeders, and pet carriers, they have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to making lives better for our furry friends with products that deliver maximum value at minimum costs.

The Global Pet Expo 2023 is the best time to experience the best of Pawaii's new and existing products, including the latest and sophisticated innovations. On display are some of the brand's key products that have gained wide acceptance from pet owners, professionals, and influencers across the industry. Their vast collection on display includes the Pawaii dog harness, the Pawaii stainless-steel dog bowl, the Pawaii versatile dog bowl, the Pawaii pet feeder, and the Pawaii x Waterdrop pet water fountain.

The Pawaii x Waterdrop Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain is the world's first NSF-certified smart water fountain. The NSF-certified filter powers a multi-stage deep filtration that ensures pets are protected from the harm of contaminated water. Pet owners who are unsure of the quality of water their pets drink can have one less thing to worry about with this fountain. The proprietary app also ensures accurate pet water intake tracking through the inbuilt smart weighing module.

Pawaii is also introducing its pet feeder—the smart pet feeder with a proprietary app that monitors pets' feeding status in real-time. It is designed to help owners stay updated about the health condition of their pets anytime and anywhere. To help pets eat regularly, the feeder also features smart weighing modules that offer accurate data on how long, how much, and how often the pet is eating. All of these are accessible anytime and anywhere using the Pawaii APP. You can also compare intake data on a monthly, weekly, and daily basis to keep track of your pet's health.

Also on display is the Pawaii dog harness—an adjustable, comfortable, and skin-friendly dog harness with an exclusive ID tag that ensures your dog is reunited with you quickly in the event of a loss. You can also check out the Pawaii stainless-steel dog bowl, made of 304 stainless steel that makes feeding fun. There is also the Pawaii versatile dog bowl designed for multiple demands of you and your dog and suitable for medium and large dogs.

About PAWAii

As a brand, Pawaii is passionate about the well-being of pets and their families. In line with its belief that sweet furry babies deserve the best lives there can be, the brand puts pets and their families at the heart of everything they do.

With a commitment to helping families across the world gain unique emotional experiences of close interaction between pets and humans, every product Pawaii rolls out is designed with attention to detail and comfort for the ideal pet lifestyle.

In addition to showcasing its exciting products and attracting new customers at the exhibition, Pawaii will also be seeking to garner even more information and recommendation from users to improve its design and production processes in the future.

