WorkRamp Unveils the Learning Cloud: The Vision for the Future of Corporate Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp held its second WorkRamp LEARN summit – WorkRamp LEARN Spring 23 — where Ted Blosser, WorkRamp's CEO & Co-founder, unveiled the Learning Cloud from WorkRamp — learning infrastructure to power Employee and Customer learning on a single platform.

"You can now power all your learning on the Learning Cloud."

Organizations have many disparate learning products in silos, which can increase costs and add complexity to businesses. Learning technology tools are built to drive efficiencies, but having multiple learning solutions in your tech stack causes the opposite effect, leading to tech debt, inconsistent learning and training development experiences for employees and customers, and making it difficult to tie learning initiatives back to business impact.

"Learning enables us to do all of our roles more effectively. It helps us better meet the needs of our customers, be better sellers, and stronger leaders," says Ted Blosser, CEO & Co-founder of WorkRamp. "Learning is not only the growth engine for companies, but also the efficient growth engine in this new economy — and you can now power all your learning on the Learning Cloud."

Teams are focused on efficiency and maximizing impact in today's environment. The Learning Cloud allows businesses to centralize all learning. Top use cases include onboarding, talent development, upskilling, manager training, leadership development, compliance and security training, revenue enablement, customer education, partner enablement, and support training.

WorkRamp believes that the best companies grow through learning. WorkRamp customers have achieved strong results and efficiencies by moving to the Learning Cloud:

Saved annual L&D spend: Earthjustice saved $50,000 in annual costs. savedin annual costs.

Improved employee engagement and time saved . Sprout Social saw a 95% learner satisfaction rate and a 30% reduction in admin time spent creating content and assigning to individuals. saw a 95% learner satisfaction rate and a 30% reduction in admin time spent creating content and assigning to individuals.

Reduction in onboarding time and improved talent retention . IMGE improved its onboarding time to 30 days and saw an 88% employee retention rate. improved its onboarding time to 30 days and saw an 88% employee retention rate.

Increased revenue and decreased ramp time . Handshake 2X its revenue and increased its average deal size by 15% while decreasing new hire ramp time by 33%. 2X its revenue and increased its average deal size by 15% while decreasing new hire ramp time by 33%.

Scalable Customer Success. Within a few months, Spinify ramped up and launched over 50 customer courses, enrolling 160-plus customers with a 95% satisfaction rate. . Within a few months,ramped up and launched over 50 customer courses, enrolling 160-plus customers with a 95% satisfaction rate.

The Future of Learning Is Now

WorkRamp is continuing to deliver innovative products and invest heavily in our customer's success. Recently, WorkRamp announced WorkRamp Content, a prebuilt content solution unlocking thousands of off-the-shelf training resources within the platform that can be curated to meet any learner's needs. Customers can now draw on all levels of instructional design capability and better align their learning content strategy with an overall learning plan.

This year, the company plans to bring several more solutions to market, helping companies be more effective and efficient through learning. In addition to the Learning Cloud, WorkRamp announced new enhancements to its WorkRamp Content offering and AI strategy at today's event.

About WorkRamp LEARN

WorkRamp LEARN, a virtual event series, brings thousands of leaders and professionals across People, Revenue, and Customer Success together to help teams maximize impact and navigate new strategies for employee engagement and enablement, and customer retention.

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the Learning Cloud your employees, customers, and partners love. WorkRamp advances learning as a growth engine for your business with a flexible platform that empowers teams to develop top talent, exceed revenue targets, and inspire customers to become advocates. See why top learning teams at Box, Outreach, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to drive business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.workramp.com .

