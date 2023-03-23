EIS Holdings, LLC Accelerates Growth with New Location in Raleigh, North Carolina and the Acquisition of Eagle Environmental

EIS continues strategic expansion of environmental service solutions expanding in the Southeast.

EIS Raleigh, North Carolina office marks the Company's 30th location in the U.S. and first EIS branded location.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS), one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services, announced today a new EIS location in Raleigh, North Carolina. This office marks the Company's 30th location in the U.S. and first EIS branded location. In addition, the new Raleigh office provides expanded geographic reach for EIS' environmental services division throughout the southeast.

The EIS Raleigh office specializes in asbestos and lead abatement, interior and structural demolition, mold remediation, and other environmental services. Ranked as the #1 Abatement Firm in the U.S. by ENR, EIS added additional environmental remedial consulting services over the past 9 months expanding the portfolio of services to current and new customers. This new EIS Raleigh location reflects the strong and strategic organic growth plans for the Company now servicing North Carolina and surrounding states.

Kory Mitchell, EIS CEO states, "We are focused on growth where we can provide premier full-service solutions to the industries we serve. This location combined with the new EIS Raleigh team holding decades of experience, provides a strong flagship location launching our 2023 growth plans."

The addition of the Raleigh, North Carolina office further demonstrates the Company's commitment to creating a well-rounded, industry recognized, environmental and remediation solutions company servicing new regions of the U.S. to also support organic growth.

Additionally, EIS recently acquired Eagle Environmental, Inc., headquartered in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, the leader in environmental remedial consulting in Colorado. As a compliment to an already strong Colorado footprint, Eagle further expands EIS' ability to provide turnkey solutions to customers.

EIS provides a full suite of environmental and remediation service solutions to a wide range of industries. Together, the EIS family of companies creates one of the nation's largest providers of environmental and infrastructure services in the United States. EIS' excellent safety record and ability to perform any size project reassures clients receive the highest qualified environmental service provider on every project.

To learn more about EIS Holdings, LLC, please visit https://eisholdings.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About EIS Holdings, LLC

EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS) provides mission-critical environmental, remediation, and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, EIS has 30 office locations across the country operating in 34 states. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, our team is dedicated to exceptional growth that is bolstered by geographic expansion, service line extensions, and exceptional safety records.

