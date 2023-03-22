Therapy Brands Appoints Amber Thomas as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to announce that Amber R. Thomas has joined the company as the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

As CCO, Amber will lead the organization's compliance and regulatory efforts to ensure Therapy Brands is meeting all applicable laws and regulations, further enhancing the organization's value-driven and customer centric culture. Additionally, she will oversee all patient safety initiatives.

"I am delighted to join the Therapy Brands team. At a time when mental and behavioral healthcare is finally receiving the policy attention it deserves and governments are expanding funding opportunities, I believe our compliance and regulatory programs will enhance our partnership with customers. By continuing to make regulatory compliance enablement a focus of our solutions, we will better serve our customers and the communities in which they live," said Amber.

Prior to joining Therapy Brands, Amber was the Head of Regulatory Affairs & Regulatory Compliance for R1 RCM where she was responsible for building a successful regulatory compliance and audit function. Additionally, Amber served as the Compliance Officer for Jackson Memorial & Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida. She also worked as a regulator for the US Department of Health and Human Services and is an attorney.

"I am thrilled to have Amber join our team as the new Chief Compliance Officer. Her deep knowledge and expertise in leading effective compliance programs will help Therapy Brands continue to support our clients through this evolving regulatory landscape," said Kelley Blair, Therapy Brands, Chief Operations Officer.

