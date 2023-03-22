RODAN + FIELDS CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF CHANGING LIVES

Rodan + Fields and Its Entrepreneurial Community Celebrate Milestone Anniversary and the Continued Opportunity to Make a Positive Impact Together

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields (R+F), a leading direct sales skincare company with a newly launched haircare collection, honors 15 years of changing lives with its incredible products and Independent Consultant community. The brand has celebrated the milestone all month long with events to energize its Consultant community and is proud to unveil today an exclusive R+F Birthday Box*, a limited-edition collection of blockbuster R+F products that is available to all Customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Rodan + Fields) (PRNewswire)

Founded by two Stanford-trained dermatologists, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields launched, powered by a direct sales business model, in 2008. Together with its Consultant community, R+F has disrupted the skincare world with its dermatology-created products to become a leading premium skincare brand and provide millions of customers with healthy, beautiful skin and the confidence that goes with it. Named as the #1 Premium Skincare Regimen Brand in the U.S. for 4 consecutive years (2018-2021) +, Rodan + Fields skincare features over 15 proprietary technologies and has been recognized with over 20 awards from leading beauty publications including Allure, Elle, and New Beauty.

"When we started this business, we sought to make an impact and change lives through giving all people access to the visible results that come with our dermatology-created products. Beyond delivering skincare, to be able to empower hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs has been so much more meaningful than we could have ever imagined," says Katie Rodan, co-founder of Rodan + Fields. "This is a special milestone to reflect on where we started and how far we have come, but even more so to think to the future about all of the positive impact we, together with our Consultants and Home Office team, can continue to have. We are energized and believe our opportunity and products can help many more," added Kathy Fields, co-founder of Rodan + Fields.

In November 2022, Rodan + Fields took its 30+ years of expertise and deep understanding of dermatology-created skincare to enter the haircare category. R+F Haircare takes a scalp-first approach to deliver deeply transformative, clinically tested results instantly and over time. The introduction to the hair category represents a significant opportunity for Rodan + Fields and its Independent Consultants to empower entrepreneurs with a strong business opportunity and provide more people with the visible results R+F products deliver.

"I am proud to partner with our community to continue to power forward our Founders' legacy of empowering entrepreneurs and to provide people with access to dermatology-created products," says Dimitri Haloulos, Chief Executive Officer + President, Rodan + Fields, "With our recent expansion into haircare coupled with our compelling business model and innovative products that deliver results, we believe we have lots of white space and are energized to share R+F with more people."

*The R+F Birthday Box features favorite products including Lash Boost (US only) or Active Hydration (AUS and CAN) and REDEFINE Multi-function Eye Cream and Refresh+ Dry Shampoo, at a savings of 30% off plus three free R+F product samples. To celebrate our Customers, the Birthday Box also offers all Customers who purchase a Birthday Box 15% off their next R+F order placed between April 4, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. PT and June 4, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT as well as the opportunity to enter the R+F's Birthday sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes valued over $600,000 USD including luxury gift cards and R+F product sets.° The R+F Birthday Box will be available from March 22 beginning at 12:01 a.m. PT-through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31 only while supplies last. To purchase the R+F Birthday Box, connect with your R+F Independent Consultant or find one via rodanandfields.com.

About Rodan + Fields:

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2008 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-created skincare and haircare along with an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. Rodan + Fields is the #1 Dermatologist Founded Premium Skincare Brand in North America in 2021Ʌ and the #1 Premium Skincare Regimen Brand in the U.S. for 4 consecutive years, (2018 – 2021)+. Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model, and global Independent Consultant community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

° For full rules of the R+F Birthday Sweepstakes, refer to RFbirthdaybox.com/sweepstakes.

+ Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2022 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels, Premium Skincare.

Ʌ Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2022 Edition; all channels; Premium Skin Care Regimen includes Sets and Kits; retail value RSP terms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rodan + Fields