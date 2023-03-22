KBR Launches SCOREKlean℠ - a Zero Emissions Olefins Technology

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the launch of SCOREKlean℠, a proprietary ethylene and propylene process technology utilizing 100% hydrogen-fueled burners for zero emissions from the ethylene cracking furnaces.

By achieving zero emissions from ethylene cracking furnaces, SCOREKlean will play a major role to decarbonize the petrochemical industry, given that furnaces are the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the industry. Additionally, SCOREKlean delivers the inherent advantages of KBR's SCORE technology including ultra-low CAPEX design, feedstock flexibility, and higher yields.

"We are excited to launch SCOREKlean, especially at a time when the petrochemical industry is going through a growth phase and also prioritizing decarbonization," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "By offering a zero emission furnace solution, SCOREKlean enables our clients to balance their sustainability and growth objectives."

KBR is a leader in process technology development, commercialization, and plant design bringing innovative solutions to the market for over 50 years.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 30,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statements

